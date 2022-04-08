National Bonds investments up 36% to Dh11.89b in 2021

Khalifa Al Daboos, chairman of National Bonds. — Supplied photo

The company’s pioneering products offer savers the opportunity to earn up to 3.33 per cent in expected returns per annum

National Bonds, the UAE’s Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, saw its investments increased by 36 per cent to Dh11.89 billion in 2021, indicating a positive accelerated growth in the culture of savings in the UAE.

The company reported an increase of 64 per cent in sales, attributing the growth to its innovative savings programs and services, as well as a rising awareness of the benefits of saving with National Bonds, amongst nationals and residents alike.

National Bonds continued its tradition of delighting its customers by giving exceptional returns to the savers despite an environment in 2021 that offered low rates.

Savers earned returns of up to 3.33 per cent on their savings; one of the highest in the region. Irrespective of the size of their savings, all National Bonds customers enjoyed healthy returns in 2021. Bondholders also won Dh36.9 million in draw prizes and received additional bonuses from the Mudarib’s own funds, based on their invested amount, tenure and savings behaviour.

Up to this point long-term National Bonds savers, who have been with the company since 2006, have earned 64.11 per cent in cumulative returns on their savings. The company also celebrates the success of its digital transformation, with a 62.4 per cent increase in mobile digital savers owing to the fast, seamless onboarding and the operational fluidity it offers.

Khalifa Al Daboos, chairman of National Bonds, said: “National Bonds’ growth is a direct reflection of the shift in mindsets regarding the habit of saving. We are pleased to note that more and more people are going back to the roots of sound and lower risk savings to ensure their financial security. National Bonds was founded with the vision to help everyone build and share wealth, and uplift others, thus creating financial wellbeing for UAE’S citizens and residents alike. Our key mission is to relentlessly spread the culture of savings in line with our leadership’s vision, through catering to our customer’s evolving needs via innovative products and digital solutions.”

Delighted savers

Many regular savers expressed joy upon receiving their earnings. One from Albania said, “I am 40 years old. I started saving with National Bonds in 2015, and finally, with my husband, we could buy our first house in Dubai.”

Another excited saver from India said, “I was 36 when I came to Sharjah to work for a recreation center and I was able to save ample amount in National Bonds. Despite financial difficulties, we were able to manage well because we have had sound savings. We had, indeed, saved for the rainy day.”

Congratulating savers on their extraordinary earnings in 2021, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “We are very pleased to share the news of the profit distribution of an exceptional year with National Bonds’ savers. As the global economy gathered pace in 2021, it is encouraging to see bondholders from all segments able to enjoy the benefits of healthy Returns-on-Investment (ROI) with National Bonds.

Big Winners

In 2021 National Bonds created 8 new millionaires and our customers won Dh36.9 million including sixteen luxury cars as prizes. Since inception the company has made 202 millionaires and distributed prizes worth more than Dh695 million.

