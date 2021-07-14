National Bank of Umm Al Quwain names new CEO

Adnan comes with a wealth of experience in retail, commercial and corporate banking.

National Bank of Umm Al Quwain (NBQ) has announced today the appointment of Adnan Al Awadhi as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Adnan is a highly experienced executive with a career spanning over 25 years, his in-depth knowledge includes corporate Banking, risk, product and value development across the Middle East, he has a proven track record in leading financial institutions in UAE and he is a high-impact executive with proven record of leading turnaround strategies in the banking spectrum.

He is positioned to drive the ambitious strategic plans that the shareholders envision, to strengthen the bank position and exponentially grow their presence in both corporate and retail segments with focus on digitization and innovation and its overall transformation.

Adnan comes with a wealth of experience in retail, commercial and corporate banking and an excellent track-record in treasury, risk management and in leading strategic change processes. He is a highly experienced banker with the right expertise to continue driving of serving the clients and contributing to the bank strategy of innovation and its overall transformation.

Adnan holds a bachelor's degree from the university of Denver in USA with major in finance and banking and completes his MBA in London Business School from UK.

