National Bank of Umm Al Quwain names new CEO
Adnan comes with a wealth of experience in retail, commercial and corporate banking.
National Bank of Umm Al Quwain (NBQ) has announced today the appointment of Adnan Al Awadhi as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Adnan is a highly experienced executive with a career spanning over 25 years, his in-depth knowledge includes corporate Banking, risk, product and value development across the Middle East, he has a proven track record in leading financial institutions in UAE and he is a high-impact executive with proven record of leading turnaround strategies in the banking spectrum.
He is positioned to drive the ambitious strategic plans that the shareholders envision, to strengthen the bank position and exponentially grow their presence in both corporate and retail segments with focus on digitization and innovation and its overall transformation.
Adnan comes with a wealth of experience in retail, commercial and corporate banking and an excellent track-record in treasury, risk management and in leading strategic change processes. He is a highly experienced banker with the right expertise to continue driving of serving the clients and contributing to the bank strategy of innovation and its overall transformation.
Adnan holds a bachelor's degree from the university of Denver in USA with major in finance and banking and completes his MBA in London Business School from UK.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Adnec acquires second hotel in London, eyes...
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO, Adnec, said ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Flydubai adds Sohag to its growing network
The Dubai-based carrier to operate a three-times weekly service to... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The Entrepreneurial Dash leads as the No. 1...
The popular podcast reaches over 300,000 entrepreneurs globally READ MORE
-
Energy
Look: Enoc Link to roll out world’s first...
The service does not require assembly and can easily relocate to... READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,529 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 4...
Over 61.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian man wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free raffle
Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1m since the start... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Toddler who lost an eye to cancer gets...
The boy was diagnosed with a rare cancer that had grown to become a... READ MORE