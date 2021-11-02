Nakheel reimagines Jebel Ali Village with new, upscale villa community

Jebel Ali Village will comprise three clusters, each containing modern, spacious villas, swimming pools, parks and sports facilities. — Supplied photo

The first phase of four and five bedroom villas is on sale from November 7.

Master developer Nakheel launched the new Jebel Ali Village, a redevelopment of one of the most treasured areas of Dubai into an upscale residential community. Jebel Ali Village will be transformed into a gated, hillside collection of luxury villas set among lush green spaces, with an array of onsite amenities, including a mosque, bike trails, jogging tracks, cycle paths, pools, parks and sports courts.

The first phase of four and five bedroom villas is on sale from November 7, 2021. Spanning 80 hectares, Jebel Ali Village will comprise three clusters, each containing modern, spacious villas, swimming pools, parks and sports facilities.

A Nakheel spokesman said: “We are committed to adding value to Dubai’s real estate sector by delivering world class projects and enhancing our communities across the city. Jebel Ali Village holds a special place in Dubai’s history, and we are redeveloping the community to preserve and enhance its longevity for many more generations to come. We will continue the legacy of this vibrant community as we embark on the creation of the new Jebel Ali Village.”

With an average plot area of 6,900 square feet for a four-bedroom villa and 7,600 sq ft for a five-bed home, all properties occupy a single row position and feature high quality finishing, open plan layouts and generous sized gardens with enough room for a swimming pool. Each also has a three-car private garage, with a remote-control door and electric car charger.

With a focus on natural light, the homes have floor to ceiling windows, generous entertainment space, ensuite bathrooms in all bedrooms, a maid’s room, storage room and, for some villas, a driver’s room. A number of properties can also be extended to include a penthouse floor featuring a large terrace, living room, bathroom and elevator. Jebel Ali Recreation Club, the community’s existing dining, fitness and leisure destination, will remain operational during the redevelopment, with further enhancements planned as part of the overall master plan.

Jebel Ali Village is conveniently located just off Sheikh Zayed Road and a stone's throw from Ibn Battuta Mall, with a range of restaurants, entertainment and amenities nearby. The community offers easy access to prime locations in Dubai, with Abu Dhabi just an hour's drive away.