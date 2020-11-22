Business
Nakheel appoints Naaman Atallah as CEO

Naaman Atallah. — Supplied photo

Atallah has more than 25 years’ experience in the real estate sector in the ME and India

Dubai-based master developer Nakheel has appointed Naaman Atallah as Chief Executive Officer.

Atallah has more than 25 years’ experience in the real estate sector in the Middle East and India, through key leadership positions at Dubai Properties, Emaar, Qatari Diar and, most recently, Piramal Realty in India.

Educated in the USA, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Pepperdine University in California. He has also completed the INSEAD Advanced Management Programme.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, chairman of Nakheel, said: “Naaman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Nakheel. As we enter a new phase in our growth, his extensive experience and proven track record will be key in further enhancing Nakheel’s position as a world-leading, customer-focused organisation that plays a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s real estate sector.” — business@khaleejtimes.com

