Nakheel announces 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs to house 50,000 residents

Dubai developer Nakheel has unveiled the 3.8 million square metre Palm Springs, a residential masterplan adjacent to Palm Jebel Ali that is intended to house 50,000 residents. The masterplan will include two schools, a hospital, and six mosques spread across 15 neighbourhoods.

Palm Springs will have around 593,000 sqm of planned open space and more than 35 km of cycling, jogging and walking routes. It will also have leisure facilities like a dedicated ‘Country Club’ and ‘Sports Club’, along with recreational, fitness and play facilities.

Additionally, it will have retail destinations, cultural venues, shaded corridors, climate-responsive landscaping, and green areas to support resident wellbeing.

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Palm Springs comes as southern Dubai takes on a growing role in the city’s development, supported by investment in Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai. Its position beside Palm Jebel Ali places it within this wider pattern of residential and economic growth.

Palm Springs was also awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a rating system used for how sustainable a development is, for Communities Platinum Precertification.

Nakheel said the masterplan will use resources efficiently and sustainably, with the latest water, energy, and waste solutions integrated through the community to help lower carbon emissions. Palm Springs also has climate-sensitive infrastructure and landscaping, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental performance that align with its LEED certification.

Its planned community infrastructure will support a substantial residential destination within Dubai’s southern growth corridor, with connections to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport, the developer said.

Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said that the focus is on “creating a community that brings homes and supporting infrastructure together from the outset.”

“Palm Springs reflects our long-term confidence in southern Dubai and its role in the city’s future.” he added.