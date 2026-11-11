NAFA Summit Dubai: UAE finance chiefs gather to debate AI, new tax rules

Khaleej Times brings senior UAE finance leaders together for the 8th edition of the New Age Finance & Accounting (NAFA) Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.The one-day event will examine how the CFO's role is being redefined by artificial intelligence, new regulation and geopolitical disruption. The summit also focuses on what UAE finance heads are deciding, building and defending, rather than offering a broad survey of finance trends.Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates from the summit as practitioners discuss what is actually changing the finance function as AI, e-invoicing, a 15 per cent minimum tax and mandatory sustainability reporting arrive together.