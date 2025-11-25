NADZ Healthcare crowned “Best Home Healthcare” at Health Magazine Awards 2025

NADZ Healthcare, the UAE’s fast-rising premium home healthcare provider, was awarded “Best Home Healthcare” by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at the Health Magazine Annual Health Awards 2025.

The accolade recognises NADZ’s combination of clinical rigour and concierge-level service that has redefined in-home medical care for Dubai’s affluent and privacy-sensitive clientele — a model shaped by the values and vision of its founder, Dr. Nadia Choudhry.

“Healthcare is about more than tests and prescriptions — it’s about presence, trust and being there when people need you,” said Dr. Nadia Choudhry, Founder of NADZ Healthcare. “For 15 years I have answered the call — whether it was 3am or 3pm — and tonight’s recognition validates the simple philosophy that underpins NADZ: excellent medicine delivered with humanity and discretion. This award belongs to our clinical team and to the thousands of families who have trusted us with their care.”

Judges highlighted NADZ Healthcare for three defining strengths that set a new benchmark for home-based medical care in the region:

• Hospital-grade clinical standards that travel: A DHA-licensed clinical team supported by advanced mobile diagnostics — including point-of-care blood testing, ECG, mobile ultrasound, and remote monitoring — enabling hospital-level accuracy in home, hotel, yacht, and private venue environments.

• A discreet concierge model for high-net-worth and privacy-focused clients: From unbranded clinical vehicles to low-profile visits, NADZ ensures absolute confidentiality when required. For clients who prefer the opposite experience, NADZ also delivers prestige wellness services — such as physiotherapy on private yachts or wellness checks on golf courses — reflecting Dr. Nadia’s belief that care should adapt to the patient, not the other way around.

• Humanity at the core: Award reviewers and patient testimonials consistently praised the organization’s empathy-driven care model. Dr. Nadia’s “friend and listener” approach is deeply embedded across her clinical team, ensuring patients feel safe, supported, and understood.

A representative of the Health Magazine Awards committee noted: “Across emergency stabilisation, post-operative monitoring, preventive wellness, and VIP event coverage, NADZ has demonstrated clinical depth, operational sophistication and the ability to meet a rapidly evolving demand from clients who want hospital-level care without the hospital.”

NADZ’s win reflects a broader shift in the region toward mobile, personalised, and experience-driven healthcare, particularly among private families, corporate clients, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

“We launched NADZ to give people choice,” said Dr. Nadia. “Some clients want total anonymity — no logos, no fuss. Others want to share their experience. We serve both with equal respect and clinical care.”

As demand increases, NADZ will continue expanding its specialist teams, mobile diagnostic capabilities, and rapid-response coverage across Dubai and the wider UAE.