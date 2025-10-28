myAster hits 5 million users as UAE’s healthcare market embraces digital shift

In just three years since its launch, myAster — the digital health and wellness platform from Aster DM Healthcare — has surpassed 2.8 million downloads and impacted over 5 million lives across the UAE. The milestone reflects a broader shift in the country’s healthcare delivery model, where digital platforms are increasingly becoming the first point of contact for patients seeking medical, wellness, and beauty services.

Launched in 2022, myAster integrates access to 7 hospitals, 72 clinics, and more than 680 doctors across 30 specialties. The app has facilitated over 50,000 video consultations, with users able to connect with general physicians in as little as 10–15 minutes. This rapid access to care is part of a growing trend in the UAE, where convenience and speed are driving adoption of digital health solutions.

The platform’s expansion into homecare services — including physiotherapy, IV drips, and nurse visits — further positions it as a comprehensive healthcare provider. Its “Lab on App” feature consolidates prescriptions, lab reports, and radiology results, while the Health Profile tool allows users to track key metrics such as blood pressure, glucose levels, and risk factors like smoking and hypertension.

Beyond healthcare, myAster is tapping into the UAE’s booming wellness and beauty market. The app now offers thousands of skincare products, including popular K-Beauty items, and features an AI-powered skin analysis tool that provides personalized recommendations based on 18 skin metrics and environmental factors. Its 24/7 express delivery service, now available in five Emirates — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah — ensures products reach users within 90 minutes.

The platform’s recent launch in Saudi Arabia, featuring Arabic voice input and generative AI capabilities via Google Cloud, signals its regional ambitions. Early traction in the Kingdom suggests strong demand for culturally adapted, tech-enabled healthcare solutions.

Aster DM Healthcare, which operates 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies across the GCC, is leveraging myAster to unify its physical and digital offerings. As the UAE continues to invest in health tech and patient-centric care, platforms like myAster are likely to play a central role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery.