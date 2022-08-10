Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle

The country’s GPW will primarily be supported by ongoing infrastructure spending and an expected increase in visitors and residents
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric automobile company, tweeting that it was important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock amid a legal showdown with Twitter Inc over the $44 billion takeover deal.
Musk, the world's richest person, had said in April that there were "no further TSLA [Tesla shares'] sales planned"— after he sold $8.5 billion worth of shares in the company back then.
However, legal experts have suggested that if Musk loses his battle against Twitter and is forced to complete the acquisition or pay a stiff penalty, he might have to sell more Tesla shares.
Musk tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, after which the two sides have been engaging in a long-drawn legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars. The two sides head to trial on October 17.
In the latest stock sale, Musk sold about 7.92 million shares between August 5 and August 9, according to multiple filings. He currently owns 155.04 million shares in Tesla. The latest sales bring total stock sales by Musk to about $32 billion in less than one year.
ALSO READ:
The country’s GPW will primarily be supported by ongoing infrastructure spending and an expected increase in visitors and residents
New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
The ADX-listed company said it secured all regulatory approvals and reduced its share capital to Dh1.435 billion from Dh2.325 billion to absorb all the accumulated losses
The UAE government is expected to announce its corporate tax policy framework, including its transfer pricing regulation, this summer
Excellent half year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency
Yahsat is on track to grow 2022 financial year dividend by at least two per cent to 16.12 fils per share or Dh393 million ($107 million), split into two equal instalments payable around October 2022 and May 2023
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of Canadian regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the next 60 days
Strong result driven primarily by subsidiary's solid performance and profitable business acquisitions in first half 2022; H1 total revenue climbs 121% to Dh21.93 billion