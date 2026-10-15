Mukesh Ambani's Jio seeks $3.2 billion in record India IPO

Launched a decade ago, Jio's wireless service disrupted the market with steep discounts that helped it win customers from rivals. The carrier now handles roughly 60% of India's mobile data traffic

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 9:53 AM
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India's Jio Platforms, the digital arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, is aiming to raise more than $3 billion in what would be the country's biggest-ever initial public offering, after announcing pricing details ahead of next week's launch.

The company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is looking to sell 270 million new shares at Rs1,065-1,119 ($11.22-$11.79) each, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

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A sale at the top end of the range would raise around $3.2 billion, surpassing the previous national IPO record of $2.9 billion set by Hyundai Motor India in 2024.

The IPO opens for subscriptions on October 21, with a view to listing a week later.

Reliance Industries, India's most valuable listed company, has been pushing to expand beyond its traditional oil refining and petrochemicals businesses into telecoms, digital services and green energy, with Jio Platforms at the heart of that strategy.

While Jio has expanded into areas ranging from artificial intelligence to enterprise network services, it is best known for telecoms subsidiary Jio Infocomm, India's largest mobile operator by subscribers.

Launched a decade ago, Jio's wireless service disrupted the market with steep discounts that helped it rapidly win customers from rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. The carrier now has more than 530 million subscribers and handles roughly 60 percent of India's mobile data traffic.

The company raised more than $20 billion in 2020 from global investors and technology giants including Meta and Alphabet, funding an ambitious digital ecosystem spanning payments, entertainment streaming and online services.


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