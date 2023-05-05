Mubadala sells 7.6% ADIB stake to National Holding

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s second biggest sovereign wealth fund, has sold its 7.6 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to a unit of investment firm National Holding, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC), the strategic investment arm of Abu Dhabi-based National Holding, was already ADIB’s top shareholder.

This transaction brings EIIC’s total shareholding in ADIB to 47 per cent, signalling strong confidence in the prospects for the long-term growth of the UAE’s second-largest Islamic lender by assets.

It was “in line with Mubadala’s strategy to create long-term value by optimizing a global portfolio of investments across a variety of sectors,” the statement said, adding the state investor remained committed to the UAE’s banking sector.

ADIB’s stock is up more than 16 per cent so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

Its market capitalisation is about $10.3 billion, Refinitiv data showed. At ADIB’s current share price, Mubadala’s 7.6 per cent stake was worth more than $780 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Mubadala and EIIC did not disclose a value for the transaction in the statement.

For the first quarter of 2023, ADIB reported a growth in net profit of 54 per cent to reach Dh1.1 billion, driven by significant growth as well as higher margins. The bank reported record revenues of Dh2 billion for the same period, up by 45 per cent year-on-year. This was underpinned by an 81 per cent growth in funded income to Dh1.4 billion, derived from growth in customer financing and higher margins. ADIB also delivered a record return on equity of 23.4 per cent. The Shariah-compliant bank continues to attract customers, welcoming 46,000 new customers in the first three months of 2023 alone.