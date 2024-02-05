Mubadala invests in India's Manipal Health Enterprises

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 4:24 PM

Mubadala Investment Company on Monday announced that it is investing in Manipal Health Enterprises (Manipal). Temasek, a Singapore-headquartered global investment company, will continue to hold a majority stake in Manipal.

Manipal offers affordable, high-quality healthcare through its multispecialty and tertiary care network which currently serves around six million patients a year through more than 30 hospitals nationwide. Employing more than 5,000 doctors, the company is India's second-largest hospital chain by number of beds.

"Manipal is one of India's leading healthcare networks, distinguishing itself through its commitment to clinical excellence, its strong patient-centric approach, and its impeccable standards of corporate governance," said Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala. "Given the ever-increasing demand for high-quality hospital care across India, we look forward to supporting Manipal's growth journey in the years ahead."

"We are delighted to work with such high-quality partners like Temasek, TPG, Dr. Ranjan Pai and the management team of Manipal to drive the business through the next phase of its growth trajectory," said Luca Molinari, Head of Asia, Direct Investments, at Mubadala. "Manipal is playing a central role in developing India's national healthcare infrastructure, and we are tremendously excited to partner with them."

Manipal was founded by Dr Ranjan Pai in 1991 and rapidly grew from its roots in Bengaluru to build a pan-Indian presence.