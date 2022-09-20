Mubadala Energy announces new gas discovery in Malaysia

Preliminary analysis shows a significant gas column of more than 110m, within the pinnacle carbonate reef reservoir

Photo used for illustrative purposes only

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 2:51 PM

Mubadala Energy has confirmed the discovery of a good quality gas reservoir penetrated by the Cengkih-1 exploration well in Block SK320, off the coast of the Sarawak province, offshore Malaysia.

Preliminary analysis shows a significant gas column of more than 110m, within the pinnacle carbonate reef reservoir.

Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy, said:

"This discovery further cements our position in Malaysia as a reliable and trusted operator with deep technical capabilities. Gas demand in Southeast Asia continues to grow, and we look forward to helping meet those energy needs, in line with our strategy to play an active role in the energy transition."

The Cengkih-1 exploration well is located near the Pegaga field — one of the fields within the SK320 Block — which recently marked the successful production of commercial gas. This field recorded a discovery of 1 trillion cubic feet of additional gas initially in place (following the post-drill results), confirming a larger and better quality reservoir.

Building on Mubadala Energy's strong position in Malaysia, these results also bolster the company's strategy to expand its position in natural gas as a key bridge fuel in the energy transition.

Mubadala Energy is the Operator of Block SK320, with 55 per cent participating interest in the Production Sharing Contract. The remaining 45 per cent is held by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Berhad.

Since entering Malaysia in 2010, Mubadala Energy has made six gas discoveries displaying a success ratio of 75 per cent — a significantly higher number than the industry average.

ALSO READ: