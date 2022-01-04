Mubadala claims '2021 Fund of the Year' award

3iQ anticipates that 2022 will see continued growth for bitcoin and ether as they continue to trickle into mainstream adoption.
Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at $243 billion, has announced that it has won the '2021 Fund of the Year' award, which is offered by Global SWF, an innovative and comprehensive Data Platform that tracks all the world's Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) and Public Pension Funds (PPFs).
The title was bestowed on Mubadala "for its significant contribution to the development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, for its leadership in pursuing global partnerships, for its unparalleled investment and divestment activity displayed throughout the year, and, in general, for its contribution to the advancement of the SWF industry", according to a statement issued by the global platform.
On this occasion, Ahmed Al Calily, Mubadala's chief strategy and risk officer, said that Mubdala is delighted to be named Fund of the Year in 2021, which is one of the most active years in the company's history after seeing the establishment of several global partnerships and announcement of a number of IPOs.
Al Calily said: "Mubadala has set the ambitious goal of doubling our portfolio while maintaining sustainable financial returns, supporting Abu Dhabi’s diversification and positively impacting the communities where we invest."
He added: "2021 has also been one of our most active years. Our investments this year have involved global partnerships with BlackRock, Silver Lake, SoftBank, Bpifrance, and the UK government, to name just a few. Monetisation activities included the partial sale of Aldar, one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE-listed company, the IPO of Yahsat, our first-ever listing on ADX; and the listing of GlobalFoundries on the Nasdaq, one of the largest IPOs of 2021."
- Wam
