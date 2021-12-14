Mubadala and Mumtalakat to explore worldwide co-investment opportunities

The Russian capital accounts for about 14 per cent of all investment in fixed capital and about half of the foreign direct investment in the country
Business1 day ago
Mubadala Investment Company and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate strategic cooperation between the two institutions.
As part of the MoU, Mubadala and Mumtalakat will explore worldwide co-investment opportunities. They will also exchange knowledge and best practices to enhance their respective investment and operational capabilities.
Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, said, "We are excited to collaborate with a likeminded institution, such as Mumtalakat, who share our commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships. The agreement signed today will not only create a platform to enable us to explore mutually beneficial co-investment opportunities around the globe, but it will also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen our respective organisations’ investment platforms."
Khalid Al Rumaihi, Mumtalakat's CEO, said, "Mumtalakat is committed to helping drive the economic transformation of the Kingdom of Bahrain by continuing to grow and add value to our portfolio. Our partnership with Mubadala not only strengthens our collective operational capacity but also bolsters historical ties, which supports our work in transforming the Bahraini economy."
business@khaleejtimes.com
The Russian capital accounts for about 14 per cent of all investment in fixed capital and about half of the foreign direct investment in the country
Business1 day ago
UAE firm, European group ink collaborative partnership for entrepreneurship education
Business2 days ago
Higher oil prices this year, along with fiscal reforms, are expected to narrow state deficits
Business2 days ago
Non-oil private sector firms benefit from rebound in international travel
Business2 days ago
The platform will digitally interact with all the insurance providers in Mashreq’s network through APIs built for MashreqPad and consumed by providers.
Business2 days ago
Nexen Tires, one of the fastest-growing tire manufacturers in the world, began an exclusive partnership with Al Saeedi Group in 2018 for distribution in the UAE.
Business2 days ago
Erikkson has spent 20 plus years working with premium brands and UHNW families.
Business2 days ago
As part of the MoU, the two parties will enable seafarers who hold the certificates of competency and proficiency to serve onboard vessels registered under the flag of either parties.
Business2 days ago