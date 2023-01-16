Mubadala acquires Dental Care Alliance

Investment will enable continued growth and expansion of services

Founded in 1991, DCA has approximately 5,400 employees, including over 885 dentists in 22 states, and welcomes over 3.5 million patient visits per year.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 3:28 PM

Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi based investor, on Monday announced its investment in Dental Care Alliance (DCA), a leading US-based dental services organisation with approximately 390 allied practices, alongside funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners), an established private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market companies.

DCA is one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the United States, focusing on a full range of general and specialty treatments. Funds managed by Harvest Partners acquired DCA in partnership with management in 2015.

Following the recapitalisation that closed in December 2022, Mubadala and funds managed by Harvest Partners jointly control DCA and will work closely with the management team.

Alvin Teh, head of consumer at Mubadala said Dental Care Alliance has a highly diversified range of services, a strong management team with a proven track record, and a scalable platform with a significant growth trajectory.

"We are delighted to be investing alongside Harvest Partners and, together, leveraging our combined resources and experience in the multi-site services sector to unlock new opportunities for DCA.”

“The investment will allow DCA to further empower the exceptional dental professionals that we support as they deliver meaningful patient experiences and vital dental healthcare,” said Jerry Rhodes, chief executive officer for Dental Care Alliance.

“As we embark on the promising next chapter at DCA, we will accelerate and prioritize growth and innovation, individualized development for our team members, and transformational initiatives that put our allied practices first.”

Founded in 1991, DCA has approximately 5,400 employees, including over 885 dentists in 22 states, and welcomes over 3.5 million patient visits per year.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com