Mubadala, 2PointZero, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karen Wazen invest in Whoop

Whoop, the human performance company, said Tuesday that it raised $575 million (Dh2.11 billion) at a $10.1 billion valuation in funding from some of the UAE’s big companies, including Mubadala, 2PointZero Group, and others.

In addition, the company revealed that some notable individuals who were part of the fundraising campaign were Cristiano Ronaldo and Karen Wazen.

“We plan to put our new capital to work immediately. While we’re fortunate to be operating cash flow positive, we’re seeing highly efficient growth in markets around the world that we want to lean into,” Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of Whoop, told Khaleej Times.

He said the new funds will allow the company to tap new acquisitions as and when there is a good opportunity.

“Acquisitions have always been part of our strategy. We’ve made three major acquisitions in the past. This capital will allow us to continue to consider new acquisition opportunities in the future,” said Ahmed.

“I believe three things will determine who wins that race: having the most robust 24/7 health data, driving daily engagement, and developing strong artificial intelligence that can predict illness and help generate health outcomes. We’ve been relentlessly focused on all three. We’ve collected over 24 billion hours of continuous health data. Our members open the app more than eight times per day – nearly three times as often as our screenless competitors. And we’re building foundational models that will not just track health, but predict outcomes. This funding will help us accelerate as we build towards this vision,” he added.

The major investors who took part in the fundraising round include Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Abbott, the Mayo Clinic, Macquarie Capital, Glade Brook, B-Flexion, IVP, Foundry, Accomplice, Affinity Partners, and Bullhound Capital.

Notable individual investors include LeBron James, Rory McIlroy, Reggie Miller, Niall Horan, Virgil van Dijk, and Shane Lowry.

“The GCC is one of the most forward-looking regions in the world when it comes to health, performance, and longevity. We’re building real momentum on the ground, expanding our local teams and growing our retail footprint in multiple markets. We’re also developing meaningful partnerships across the region to integrate Whoop into broader health and performance ecosystems. We’re committed to investing here for the long term,” added Ahmed.

The company now has over 2.5 million members around the world.

In 2025, bookings grew 103 per cent year over year. It aims to hire over 600 new roles around the world this year to support research and development and international expansion.