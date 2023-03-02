MRO Middle East and AIME 2023 announces record attendance

Co-located shows welcomed more than 5,000 attendees from over 117 countries

MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2023 drew to a close on Thursday, with record-breaking attendance. Welcoming over 5,000 attendees and 194 exhibitors from over 117 countries, this year‘s co-located events saw 56 new exhibitors.

The aviation sector is expected to grow significantly in the coming decade, with the Middle East representing a major part of that growth. Airbus’ latest Global Market Forecast reports that regional airlines are expected to require 3,020 new passenger and freight aircraft deliveries by 2040, bringing the total fleet to 3,210 from a 2019 fleet baseline of 1,300 aircraft. Consequently, it expects the Middle East aviation services business to witness a 4.7 per cent average annual growth until 2041, surpassing the global average (3.7 per cent).

Lydia Janow, SVP Events at Aviation Week Network, commented: “This has been a remarkable year for MRO Middle East and it has been fantastic to see industry leaders come together to address some of the key challenges facing the sector and discuss solutions that will drive transformation in the industry. MRO demand is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, and the event offers an ideal platform for attendees to expand their network, learn from industry peers and discover the latest technology in the aviation aftermarket. We have seen significant levels of innovation over the last two days, along with many key deals and announcements, reaffirming the continued growth of this sector.”

Tim Hawes, managing director of Tarsus Aerospace, commented: “As the region’s only aircraft interiors event, it has been incredible to see industry leaders from across the globe gather to discuss market trends and showcase the latest products and technologies in the aviation supply chain, with many exhibitors already reporting significant orders from across the two days. A key highlight of this year’s AIME was the launch of the Onboard Hub. With a host of live innovative product and technology demonstrations, workshops and interviews, we look forward to seeing the positive impact that the show has made on the industry in the coming months and years.”

Meng Geah Ling, director of business development at ST Engineering, said: “At MRO/AIME 2023 there has been an emphasis on the future of the aviation industry, and sustainability has been a major part of these conversations. At ST Engineering, we continue to innovate for our customers and develop new products that cater to all passengers, including people of determination, while using sustainable materials. Looking ahead, we expect to see more innovative products and solutions that put sustainability at their core.”

Insightful content sessions and workshops from industry experts continued at the Go Live! Theater and Onboard Hub, with day two’s sessions focused on themes including: engines, sustainability, digital trends and new technology. These included a panel entitled ‘aero-engines focus: supply chains and shifting aftermarket dynamics’ with Fulya Türköz, head of sales engine services EMEA at Lufthansa Technik, Dr. Rainer Fink, vice president power plant maintenance at Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, Ramon Peters, global sales and marketing director at Aero Norway, and Martin Fuerl, VP commercial at Sanad Group, moderated by LeeAnn Shay, executive editor MRO and Business Aviation, Aviation Week Network.

During the discussions, Fink said: “We are seeing a trend in the forming of local logistics and aftermarket customers, as the footprint of companies in the region grows with the support of governments. We are creating an ecosystem of MRO suppliers and airline customers, working closely together to capitalise on the current aftermarket supply chain opportunities.”

As airlines put a focus on attracting and retaining customers, the event also put a spotlight on passenger experience, aiming to inspire the airline buyer community. In line with this, Evans Wanyonyi, Senior Development Engineer (Cabin and IFE) at Kenya Airways, gave a presentation on ‘Meeting passenger connectivity expectations’. With Gen Z forecasted to form the majority of global passengers by 2050, he explored this new generation of tech-savvy passengers and identified how airlines can meet their expectations to help redefine the flight experience.

The co-located events concluded on Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), welcoming airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs and suppliers. The next edition of MRO Middle East and AIME will take place on March 5 and 6, 2024.