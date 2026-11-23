Morgan Stanley on Monday upgraded UAE equities to "overweight" from "equal-weight", joining J.P. Morgan in turning bullish on the market as investment-driven growth in Abu Dhabi and a rebound in Dubai brighten the outlook despite conflict in the region.

Morgan Stanley said Abu Dhabi's expanding energy production capacity and multi-year capital spending programme should keep supporting economic activity, while improving population and tourism trends point to a recovery in Dubai.

The upgrade comes as investors assess the economic impact of the US-Iran conflict that erupted earlier this year. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that previously carried nearly a fifth of global crude supplies, disrupted energy shipments and drove oil prices higher, raising concerns about growth across Gulf economies.

"Improving conditions and undemanding valuations point to asymmetric risk-reward, particularly if we see further signs of Middle East de-escalation," Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage pointed to improving indicators in Dubai, including population growth, traffic volumes and rental trends, as evidence of a recovery after earlier disruptions.

Within the Middle East and North Africa region, Morgan Stanley favours the UAE and Egypt.

The brokerage highlighted financials as a preferred sector and named Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank among its favored banking exposures.

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley downgraded South African equities to "equal-weight" from "overweight", citing political uncertainty, but said lower oil prices and attractive valuations argued against a deeper downgrade.

Morgan Stanley kept its "overweight" rating on Greek equities, citing strong earnings and investment. J.P. Morgan last week cut the MSCI Greece equity index to "neutral" from "overweight" on valuation concerns.