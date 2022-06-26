More than 500 influencers, media professionals to discuss developments in influencer marketing

Shurooq’s flagship project built on 38,000sqm is scheduled for completion in 2024
The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) announced its entry into a strategic partnership with OMNES Media to host the Arab Influencers Gathering, ‘City Talk’, at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea, Jordan.
The announcement came during a meeting held by the JTB with OMNES Media at the JTB's headquarters in the capital, Amman, during which the strategic partnership agreement was signed by Dr Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of JTB, and Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media.
Scheduled to be held from October 2 to October 5 2022, City Talk will bring together more than 500 social media influencers and specialists in the influencer marketing industry from different countries of the Arab world to review and discuss the industry’s recent and most important developments. It features 6 panel discussions and 6 workshops, in addition to daily meetings with the most prominent influential Arab personalities in order to come up with recommendations and solutions to many of the issues under discussion.
The gathering will also organise a field tour to a number of tourist facilities and destinations in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which the JTB will shed light on the historical, natural and cultural heritage of these destinations, which will provide rich material for the participating influencers.
Arabiyat said: "We are honoured to host City Talk at the Dead Sea, one of the most important tourist destinations at the local and international levels. Organising this prestigious event is in line with the JTB's strategy to support business tourism via the Jordan Convention Bureau by hosting the most prominent regional and global events and harnessing such events in promoting Jordan and its unique tourist destinations.”
The gathering will provide rich content with information and experiences related to the influencer marketing industry through working papers, presentations and panel discussions that will be presented by speakers, exhibitors and participants on many related topics.
"The event is an opportunity for fruitful cooperation and exchange of experiences between the various groups of attendees from inside and outside Jordan," Arabiyat added.
Aldeeb said: "We are pleased to launch the 1st edition of City Talk, the Arab Influencers Gathering, from Jordan, in cooperation with the JTB, and we look forward to promote Jordan as a destination for all social influencers and specialists and those interested in influencer marketing industry at the Arab level."
The CEO of OMNES Media, the organiser of the gathering, added: "City Talk serves as a specialised platform for Arab influencers of all levels and specializations. It will be presented with Arabic content, and will tackle many important topics, in addition to highlighting the latest developments and the most important challenges of this industry from the perspective of the influencer, brands and agencies."
