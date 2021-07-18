Moopen nominated to advisory council of Dubai International Chamber

Aster DM Healthcare has a strong network of over 360 establishments and over 21,000 staff serving 15.5 million patients globally every year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new board of Directors and Advisory Council of the Dubai International Chamber on Saturday and Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare was nominated to the council as a representative from the private healthcare provider sector.

Moopen said: “It is a great honour and a privilege to be nominated to the elite Advisory Council of the Dubai International Chamber by Sheikh Mohammad. The Dubai International Chamber brings together global experts in their respective fields who will function together to expand Dubai’s position as the centre of trading and business. I am thankful for this opportunity to be a part of the endeavour to make Dubai the destination for world class healthcare in the Middle East, attracting talent and patients from the Mena region and beyond. I promise everything in my capacity to fulfill the responsibilities of this role.”

Moopen, who started Aster DM Healthcare with a single doctor clinic in Dubai in 1987, has played a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare delivery domain in UAE. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare players in GCC and India with a strong network of over 360 establishments and over 21,000 staff serving 15.5 million patients globally every year. — business@khaleejtimes.com