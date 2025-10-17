MongoDB taps into MEA’s AI momentum and data sovereignty push at Gitex Global 2025

Gitex Global 2025 showcased a pivotal shift in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI): a move from experimentation to enterprise-grade deployment. The event highlighted how organisations are rapidly adopting AI technologies to modernize infrastructure, meet regulatory demands, and empower developers.

At Gitex Global 2025, MongoDB’s showcase was less about product promotion and more about strategic alignment with the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) fast-evolving digital priorities. As governments and enterprises across the region accelerate their AI ambitions, MongoDB is positioning itself as a foundational platform for organisations seeking to build intelligent, secure, and locally compliant applications.

MongoDB’s recent innovations — such as context-aware embedding models and self-managed vector search — are designed to meet the growing appetite for production-grade AI. These tools allow organisations to move beyond pilots and build scalable solutions for smart cities, healthcare, and education. The company’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which connects MongoDB deployments to AI assistants like GitHub Copilot and Claude, is part of a broader push to simplify how developers interact with data using natural language.

Speaking at Gitex Global 2025, Anders Irlander Fabry, Regional Director for MEA at MongoDB, outlined how the company is aligning its strategy with the region’s evolving tech landscape.

Fabry described MongoDB as a general-purpose database platform with offerings that span from the widely downloaded open-source MongoDB Community edition to enterprise-grade solutions and MongoDB Atlas, its fully managed cloud database available across all major hyperscalers in the region. These are supported by professional services, training, and consulting aimed at helping customers unlock the full value of their data infrastructure.

“The momentum in the UAE and across the region is phenomenal,” Fabry said. “When I joined MongoDB two years ago, we had fewer than five people here. Today, we’re over 25. That growth reflects the scale of opportunity and the urgency with which organisations are embracing digital transformation.”

Governments across the Gulf are actively investing in technology as a pillar of economic diversification, moving away from oil dependency and toward knowledge-based industries. Fabry sees MongoDB playing a foundational role in this transition. “The new economy is built on apps,” he said. “These apps leverage emerging technologies like AI, and we want MongoDB to be the baseline for that innovation.”

To support this vision, MongoDB is investing heavily in developer enablement. The company runs user groups, hosts events, and offers free onboarding sessions to help new developers get started quickly. “We’re lowering the barrier to entry for the next generation of builders,” Fabry noted.

Looking ahead, Fabry expects explosive growth — not just for MongoDB, but for the entire AI ecosystem in the region. “Think about the layers: GPUs, large language models, tooling like MongoDB, and the applications built on top. This stack is creating tens of thousands of jobs and redefining how industries go to market,” he said.

With its flexible architecture, regional presence, and focus on AI-readiness, MongoDB is betting big on MEA’s digital future. And if current trends are any indication, the company’s timing couldn’t be better.