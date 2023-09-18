Mona Al Marri opens region's largest sign and graphic imaging expo in Dubai

SGI Dubai features the latest products and innovations in the global printing, signage and graphic imaging industries

Mona Al Marri tours SGI Dubai after inauguration on Monday. — Supplied photo

By WAM Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 9:49 PM

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, inaugurated the 26th edition of SGI Dubai, the largest sign and graphic imaging expo in the Middle East and Africa region. The trade show started on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre will conclude on September 20.

Al Marri toured the exhibition, which features the latest products and innovations in the global printing, signage and graphic imaging industries. She highlighted Dubai's rising prominence as a global commercial hub, which is home to a thriving advertising industry. Dubai has solidified its status as one of the region's foremost markets for printing and advertising, offering a fertile ground for businesses seeking to capitalise on rapidly emerging opportunities in these sectors, she noted.

Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, the Chairman of IEC, stated: "We once again throw open the gates to the world for the 26th time, heralding the return of this immersive in-person show for the printing and signage industries. We've meticulously nurtured this event over decades, and SGI Dubai stands not just as a B2B exhibition but as a thriving innovation ecosystem that interlinks brilliant minds spanning diverse industries. The printing and signage sector's demand is rebounding, pointing towards growth - a trend we've witnessed since inception.

"Notable multinational industry leaders hailing from the USA, South Korea, China, UAE, India, Turkey and South Africa are participating in the 26th edition with their state-of-the-art products and avant-garde solutions. The likes of Wellcare Advertising, Fortune Seven, Flex Europa, Desert Sign, Heliozid OCE' and many other esteemed distributors who have etched their legacy will showcase their cutting-edge equipment during this highly curated show along with 200 plus other exhibitors. SGI Dubai brings together sign-makers, print production powerhouses, gift and promotion leaders, media houses, mall owners, automotive, real-estate visionaries, and stakeholders from the hospitality and tourism sectors. The event also attracts 3D printing industry leaders, architectural pioneers, brand leaders and image architects with a stake in the printing, signage, and imaging domains."

Famed as the leader of trade expos for the printing and signage sector, SGI Dubai has an illustrious history of drawing a global cadre of trade visitors. "This platform seamlessly synergises brands and revolutionary concepts, attracting both international and regional decision makers. Year after year, international and regional brands support the industry with machines that are valued at over US$200 million, empowering businesses to ride the crest of the latest technological wave. Our elation knows no bounds as we rekindle the spectacle in its full live glory, reuniting global industry stakeholders at this magnificent crossroads of technology," added FalaknazA discerning glance at the demographics reveals that SGI Dubai's attendees predominantly comprise Tier 1 decision makers, encompassing CEOs and proprietors, along with the echelons of Tier 2 influence wielders, spanning production managers, marketing managers, and technical experts.

"Over the years, SGI Dubai's enduring legacy has delivered unparalleled return on investment for both exhibitors and attendees alike, with a staggering 39% of trade visitors transacting direct orders amidst the show's engaging platform," added Falaknaz.

"Embarking on the cusp of immense potential, the Middle East and Africa region has emerged as the cradle of expansive growth for the large format printing industry. Manufacturers in this realm ought to seize the moment, making their mark in the 2023 edition to seize these burgeoning opportunities. A remarkably large African contingent is participating in the trade show. As tradition dictates, our spectacle shall lay the bedrock for the industry's future post-pandemic phase, steadfastly championing the aspirations of thousands of earnest trade visitors looking for the latest in large format printing, textile printing, retail evolution, LED marvels, digital signage, and the avant-garde universe of associated technologies," Falaknaz concluded.