MoIAT signs agreement with AD Ports Group to boost industrial sector’s competitiveness

There are currently 19 free zones in the emirate
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group, the region’s leading enabler of trade, industry, and logistics.
The agreement, signed at the Make it in the Emirates Forum in Abu Dhabi, aims to boost the industrial sector’s competitiveness and promote its growth in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership.
The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. The agreement was signed by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, and Captain Mohamed Al Shamisi, AD Ports Group’s Managing Director and CEO.
The Make it in the Emirates Forum aims to stimulate the growth of national industries and provides a platform to discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation in the industrial sector, while showcasing opportunities to localize products and redirect expenditure to the national economy. It highlights opportunities around the procurement plans of leading national companies, which have committed to acquiring hundreds of products from local suppliers, which in turn strengthens industry and contributes to the UAE’s transformation into an industrial hub.
The purchasing and manufacturing opportunities being showcased at the forum span several priority sectors. They include metals, petrochemicals, chemical industries, plastics, machinery and equipment, defense, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and equipment, communications, and agritech.
