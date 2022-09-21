MoIAT and KATS sign deal to boost collaboration in standardisation

Under the terms of the MoU, MoIAT and KATS will collaborate on joint activities in standardisation and other quality issues

Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signed the MoU on behalf of MoIAT, while Sanghoon Lee, Administrator of KATS, signed for KATS, at the annual meeting of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 2022. — Supplied photo

The UAE’s national standardisation body, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Korean counterpart, Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), with the aim of enhancing technical collaboration and knowledge exchanges in standardization to facilitate bilateral trade.

This aligns with the nation’s efforts to reach new markets and boost global collaboration by implementing programs and mechanisms that support the harmonisation of conformity and standards, lowering technical barriers to trade.

Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signed the MoU on behalf of MoIAT, while Sanghoon Lee, Administrator of KATS, signed for KATS, at the annual meeting of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 2022.

The signing took place in the presence of Dr Farah AlZarooni, assistant undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT, and Yonghyun Lee, director of KATS, alongside a number of officials from both entities.

The MoU is in line with MoIAT’s efforts to collaborate with global partners in the field of standardization as part of its work to align with international best practices and standards. Under the MoU, the two entities will cooperate more closely towards the harmonization of standards and engage in knowledge and experience exchanges relating to quality infrastructure.

Omar Al Suwaidi said this MoU will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two entities with the aim of learning from each other’s experiences for our mutual benefit and to enhance trade between our two countries.

“Standardisation underpins global trade and is therefore a focus for the ministry, which is committed to supporting the UAE’s economic development by enriching the industrial ecosystem, of which quality infrastructure is a key part. The ministry’s MoU with KATS reflects our efforts to facilitate trade and technology transfers between countries by harmonising national standards with international best practices.”

The MoU comes as part of the UAE’s national industrial strategy, which aims to increase the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP. A key pillar of this strategy is enhancing the national quality infrastructure to help facilitate trade and support sustainable economic development, in line with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.

“We look forward to working alongside MoIAT in the field of standardisation. Korea and the UAE stand a lot to gain from each other and by strengthening collaboration in standards, both our countries can benefit from enhanced bilateral trade. These kinds of partnerships are important in driving the development of global quality infrastructure to stimulate sustainable economic growth,” Lee said.

Under the terms of the MoU, MoIAT and KATS will collaborate on joint activities in standardisation and other quality issues. The entities will exchange views on national standards, support technical and scientific cooperation, and exchange information, knowledge, and best practices in the field of standardisation and metrology, as well as training.

Further MoU announcements are set to take place at the ISO Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi, which runs from September 19-23. More than 5,000 delegates, including officials and representatives of national standardisation bodies, as well as experts and technicians from more than 120 countries, are participating in the event.

Hosting the meeting in the UAE, which is a member of the ISO Council, reflects the country’s leading global role in the field of standardisation. It also highlights the UAE’s position as a globally recognized and established industrial hub that provides international investors with attractive industrial opportunities and a unique value proposition.

