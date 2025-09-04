  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 04, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 04:42 | DXB weather-sun.svg42.8°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations now accept AE Coin, powered by Mbank

This milestone marks a new era for digital transformation in the legal sector

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 4:52 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

25,000 meals, 1 day to prep: UAE restaurants gear up for busy Onam weekend

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Legendary fashion mogul Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Building on the pioneering partnership between Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to enable AE Coin payments for judicial services, Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations has becomes the first law firm in the UAE to accept legal fees via AE Coin, the nation’s first Central Bank-regulated AED stablecoin.

This milestone marks a new era for digital transformation in the legal sector, offering clients a secure, efficient, and fully compliant payment experience using the AEC Wallet, powered by Mbank.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Health Awards 2025 nomination deadline extended to September 10 amidst huge demand

thumb-image

Two years in trash, then a ticket to UK: Abu Dhabi stray cat’s unlikely journey

thumb-image

Emirates PGA unveils 2025–26 season calendar: 17 exciting events across the UAE

thumb-image

Dubai driver mixes up pedals, sends SUV crashing into shopping complex

thumb-image

First ICS Conference in the Middle East set to transform urology and continence care in the GCC

 

“As a forward-thinking legal firm, we are proud to align with national efforts to digitalize services across sectors,” said Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Founder of Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations. “Accepting AE Coin enables us to offer our clients a seamless, transparent, and locally compliant payment option, setting a new standard for legal practice in the region.”

As the UAE’s first fully digital bank and banking partner for AE Coin, Mbank provides the secure infrastructure and regulatory framework that powers AE Coin transactions via blockchain technology.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, stated: “The adoption of AE Coin by a prestigious legal firm like Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations underscores our mission to embed blockchain-powered financial solutions into everyday services. This partnership is a powerful example of how the banking and legal sectors can work together to drive innovation while upholding trust and compliance.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin, added: “This is a landmark use case that showcases blockchain’s ability to complement the UAE’s legal and financial frameworks. Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations’ leadership in adopting AE Coin sets the stage for wider acceptance of digital payments in the legal industry, fully aligned with the UAE’s smart government vision.”