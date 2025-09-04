Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations now accept AE Coin, powered by Mbank

Building on the pioneering partnership between Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to enable AE Coin payments for judicial services, Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations has becomes the first law firm in the UAE to accept legal fees via AE Coin, the nation’s first Central Bank-regulated AED stablecoin.

This milestone marks a new era for digital transformation in the legal sector, offering clients a secure, efficient, and fully compliant payment experience using the AEC Wallet, powered by Mbank.

“As a forward-thinking legal firm, we are proud to align with national efforts to digitalize services across sectors,” said Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Founder of Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations. “Accepting AE Coin enables us to offer our clients a seamless, transparent, and locally compliant payment option, setting a new standard for legal practice in the region.”

As the UAE’s first fully digital bank and banking partner for AE Coin, Mbank provides the secure infrastructure and regulatory framework that powers AE Coin transactions via blockchain technology.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank, stated: “The adoption of AE Coin by a prestigious legal firm like Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations underscores our mission to embed blockchain-powered financial solutions into everyday services. This partnership is a powerful example of how the banking and legal sectors can work together to drive innovation while upholding trust and compliance.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin, added: “This is a landmark use case that showcases blockchain’s ability to complement the UAE’s legal and financial frameworks. Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations’ leadership in adopting AE Coin sets the stage for wider acceptance of digital payments in the legal industry, fully aligned with the UAE’s smart government vision.”