Sheikh Mohammed issues decree establishing Family Business Centre

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree establishing the Family Business Centre in Dubai with the objective of driving the sustainability and growth of family businesses in the emirate.
According to the decree, the centre will be established as part of the Dubai Chambers' organisational structure and will carry out the tasks assigned to it under this decree.The Federal Decree Law on Family Business, which aims to create a thorough and simple legal framework to manage the ownership and governance of family businesses in the UAE, is congruent with the decree establishing the Family Business Centre in the emirate.
The Decree outlines the centre's duties and responsibilities, which include offering family businesses technical and administrative support, ensuring their sustainability and orderly generational succession, developing a comprehensive strategy to support and develop family businesses in the emirate, and providing creative solutions to deal with these businesses and increase prospects for their growth.
Under the decree, the government agencies in the emirate and others are urged to fully collaborate with the centre and provide all necessary support enabling it to carry out the tasks and powers entrusted to it under this decree and the decisions issued pursuant thereto and the legislation in force in the emirate.
The decree is effective upon issuance and will be published at the Official Gazette.
ALSO READ:
Newly transformed global arbitration centre to boost alternative dispute resolution
Over 4,000 attendees, more than 125 exhibitors, and 2,100+ companies are expected to take part in the event
Strong adoption and delivery, and higher implications for emerging digital government services have placed UAE in 3rd position globally, according to a new study released by Boston Consulting Group
Markets have repeatedly had to scrap bets for a quick pivot, pushing those expectations out farther as the central bank charged ahead with the most aggressive policy tightening in 40 years
Bank of England raises Bank Rate by 50 basis points; Governor Bailey sees inflation turning corner; But too soon to call victory, Bailey says; Two rate-setters vote against rate hikes; Investors see rate-hike run coming to end
Samsung also offers a one-year Samsung Care+ warranty, instalment plan in partnership select banks and trade-in benefits