Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and Trends Research & Advisory organise symposium to promote human fraternity

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and Trends Research & Advisory will organize a symposium entitled “Towards an Effective Global Action to Promote a Culture of Human Fraternity” on Thursday, February 3, 2022, which will be attended by academics and experts specialized in promoting the discourse on tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

The symposium will be held at the main campus of the university and will be broadcast on the official social media platforms of the organizers. Several topics will be discussed during the symposium, including the impact of human fraternity on enhancing security and stability, the role of religious and humanitarian documents in spreading human fraternity, as well as how media can help promote it.

Commenting on the symposium and its context, Dr Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, stressed that the United Arab Emirates is a pioneer in spreading the culture of human fraternity, and one of the first countries to advocate it and allocate an appreciable space for it within the strategy of its foreign relations with the international community.

He said that the country’s wise leadership has placed great importance on human fraternity as a key factor in enhancing security and peace in societies, deepening brotherhood and peaceful coexistence, and rejecting the culture of violence and hatred among human beings.

Al Dhaheri said that holding the symposium comes within the academic, cultural and intellectual initiatives of the university. In partnership with TRENDS Research & Advisory, one of the most prestigious research centers in the country; the event is consistent with the efforts made by the state to consolidate the values ​​of human fraternity among peoples.

He lauded the contribution of TRENDS in organising the symposium, and its scientific and strategic partnership with the university.

For his part, Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that the symposium is part of the Center’s strategic partnership with the university, as it deals with a very important topic at the core of both the organisers’ work in spreading the values ​​of human fraternity, tolerance and coexistence, with a view to achieving security, stability and prosperity.

Dr Al-Ali stressed the core of the message that both organisers seek to achieve is to reject hate speech and violence, and to promote the values ​​and concepts of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity by all possible means.

He valued the joint cooperation and expressed the hope that the symposium will achieve its goals, as the Center seeks to disseminate knowledge based on a solid foundation of research to help create a better future for all.

