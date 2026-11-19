Indian industry cannot take its huge domestic market for granted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told industry leaders on Thursday, urging businesses to compete globally in an era when resources were being weaponised.

"Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone. We should gain confidence from it and compete internationally," Modi told a meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.

Modi urged industry to keep national interests at the forefront before making long-term investment decisions, saying in an era of weaponisation of resources, it was everyone's responsibility to keep the country safe.

Indian industry would have to manufacture and produce according to global demands and set up reliable supply mechanisms, not just rely on 1.4 billion people at home to meet its demands, the prime minister said.

"I have exempted income up to 12 lakhs ($13,000) (from tax), but have you increased salaries? Have you increased the number of employees?" Modi asked, telling industry leaders that their "hunger" for tax exemptions was such that it could never be fulfilled.

Modi also cited the spree of free-trade agreements that India has signed, including with the EU and the UK, and said industry should take advantage of the opportunities that they presented.

"Free trade agreements with big economies means that (there are) there are doors open for you all. Have you'll come up with a plan to take advantage of this or do I need to intervene there as well?" Modi said.

Strengthening India's domestic production has been a priority for Modi since he came to power in 2014, especially in sectors such as high-end semiconductors, defence, metals and the labour-intensive leather industry.