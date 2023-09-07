modDsys to present groundbreaking modular construction solutions in Abu Dhabi

Arab Housing & Community Development Forum is a key platform in the sector

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 11:06 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM

modDsys, a leading modular building solution, will be taking part in the 11th Arab Housing & Community Development Forum, scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12 Abu Dhabi. This event brings together industry professionals, government officials, and stakeholders in the housing and community development sector.

modDsys is known for its expertise in modular building, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and speed.

The Arab Housing & Community Development Forum serves as a prominent platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration. By participating in this event, modDsys aims to contribute its insights and showcase the benefits of modular construction in creating affordable, high-quality housing solutions and resilient communities.

Joshua Coetzee, Managing Director at modDsys

During the forum, modDsys will actively engage in workshops, and presentations, highlighting the advantages of modular construction technologies. These include accelerated project timelines, reduced construction waste, enhanced energy efficiency, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving needs. By embracing off-site construction methods, modDsys aims to address the pressing challenges faced by the housing and community development sector.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Arab Housing & Community Development Forum,” said Joshua Coetzee, Managing Director at modDsys. “This event provides a unique platform to demonstrate how modular building solution can positively impact the housing industry, offering sustainable, affordable, and resilient housing solutions. We look forward to sharing our expertise, collaborating with industry peers, and fostering partnerships that drive innovation in the sector.”