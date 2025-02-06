Mobile-first platforms change UAE media landscape

Barbie Nuki, Founder and CEO of Yalla TV

The UAE has emerged as a leader in media innovation, with digital consumption trends driven by a tech-savvy population and government-backed initiatives. The rise of mobile-first platforms and personalized content has significantly shaped the way audiences engage with media.

Barbie Nuki, Founder and CEO of Yalla TV, shares the company’s perspective: “The media environment is transforming rapidly. For us, it wasn’t just about keeping up; it was about stepping forward to innovate while staying true to our core value of authentic storytelling.”

Yalla TV has made strategic investments in technology to ensure its content is engaging and relevant. From AI-driven content curation to advanced production technologies, the company focuses on creating personalised viewer experiences.

“Technology helps us amplify creativity,” says Nuki. “It allows us to better understand our audiences and deliver content that resonates with them, whether through innovative formats or immersive production quality.”

This emphasis on leveraging technology has become a cornerstone of the company’s ability to adapt to the demands of a modern media audience. A key focus for Yalla TV is its attempt to empowering young media professionals in the UAE. Through internship and trainee programmes, the company provides aspiring content creators, anchors, and production specialists with the tools and mentorship they need to succeed. “The UAE is full of talented individuals with stories to tell,” Nuki explains. “Our programmes aim to nurture this talent and provide pathways for them to thrive in the media industry.” Looking ahead, Yalla TV has set its sights on expanding its footprint regionally and globally. With plans for original productions, collaborations with international creators, and further integration of cutting-edge technology, the company aims to scale its influence while maintaining its focus on community and quality.

“Our goal is to grow responsibly, ensuring we remain connected to our audience while exploring new opportunities,” Nuki states.