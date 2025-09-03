Mobile Developers Week underlines Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global tech innovation hub

As mobile users worldwide spend an average 5 hours daily on apps and the global mobile app economy races records over $935 billion in value, OMNES Technologies, the MENA region’s MarTech innovation leader, has announced the inaugural Mobile Developers Week.

The landmark event unifies “droidcon” and “Swift Heroes” – the world’s premier Android and iOS developer communities – for the first time under one roof at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, from December 13 to 15, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the UAE’s evolution as a premier mobile economy innovation hub.

Mobile Developers Week enjoys the support of prominent partners, led by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism , in its capacity as the Strategic Partner for Destination and Culture. Other partners and supporters include Azure Group, OMNES Media, OMNES Influencers, Advert on Click, and Media Observer. This collaboration reflects a unique partnership that ensures extensive media presence in global markets, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for innovation in the technology sector, as well as a premier destination for business tourism and conferences.

With the UAE’s digital transformation scaling new heights with tech investments projected to surge 145% to $313.5 million this year, the event will catalyse the nation’s IT services market, with a particular focus on mobile app development.

The Mobile Develolpers Week has four specialized stages; GovAI Summit, NextPlay Arena, Droidcon, and Swift Heroes, all addressing critical challenges and opportunities in the mobile development ecosystem. It will complement the impressive growth of the country’s IT servcies market, growing at a CAGR of over 9.2% to reach $73.49 billion by 2030, and underline the UAE as a dominant force in the global technology landscape. The event will also contribute to the wider global mobile economy, which contributed an estimated $6.5 trillion of economic value (equivalent to 5.8% of global GDP) in 2024, and is set to increase to almost $11 trillion, or 8.4% of global GDP, by 2030.

This three-day conference, featuring over 60 speakers from regional and international tech companies, leverages the remarkable growth in mobile app usage, with 94.2% of internet users actively engaging with them, and global mobile users set to reach 7.49 billion by 2025.

“The Mobile Developers Week will serve a catalyst for the next wave of digital innovation,” said Fahed Aldeeb, Founder & CEO of OMNES Technologies. “Today, with 98% of mobile app revenue, valued at $344 billion, coming from advertising and in-app purchases in free apps, we are creating unprecedented opportunities for cross-platform innovation and monetisation.

“The event, hosted in Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE’s commitment to increasing the digital economy’s contribution to non-oil GDP from 12% to 20% by 2030, and to welcome global talent to accelerate the development of the next era in mobile App development,” he added.

The event is expected to welcome over 2,500 visitors with the interactive exhibition area to spotlight on cutting-edge innovations, and to feature networking zones, live app launches, and startup pitches. From developers and engineers to entrepreneurs and investors, attendees will find unprecedented opportunities to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of mobile technology.