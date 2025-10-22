Mobile Developers Week brings together Samsung and Android innovators 

With on-device artificial intelligence (AI) redefining mobile experiences and accelerating demand worldwide, the Mobile Developers Week to be held in Abu Dhabi this December will serve as a convergence point for Android developers, innovators, and ecosystem leaders.

Having underlined its pivotal role in shaping the Android and mobile ecosystem, Samsung Gulf Electronics joins the global event as a strategic partner, highlighting a shared commitment to advancing AI-driven performance, efficiency, and privacy on mainstream devices as the mobile economy approaches US$1 trillion in value.

This complements the expected growth in the share of Gen-AI enabled smartphones to reach over 30% this year, according to Deloitte. The global on-device AI market, estimated to be valued at US$26.6 billion in 2025, is also poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% to reach US$124 billion, highlighting the enormous opportunity.

Organised by OMNES Technologies, the MENA region’s MarTech innovation leader, Mobile Developers Week, will be held from December 13-15, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The global event will bring both droidcon Abu Dhabi and Swift Heroes Abu Dhabi for the first time under one roof. It will focus on exploring on-device AI innovation and Android performance enhancements as they move from prototype to production to shape the next generation of user experiences.

Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Technologies, said: “The fast-evolving landscape of mobile AI demands that developers not only keep pace with rapid technology advances but also address user needs such as privacy, personalisation and power efficiency. Mobile Developers Week aims to promote knowledge exchange and hands-on learning that are critical for building the next wave of mobile-first AI-driven applications. Samsung’s leadership in bringing AI to mobile devices demonstrates how democratisation of AI is driven through mobile phones. We are honoured to partner with Samsung Gulf Electronics to advance our shared vision to accelerate the mobile economy.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said, “Galaxy AI wasn’t just build to add new features, it was built to democratise meaningful AI. Our goal has always been to make AI functional, intuitive and accessible to every user, regardless of their techinical background. As we collaborate with the Android developer community, we are enabling innovation that empowers people in their everyday lives. This partnership underlines Samsung’s commitment to making AI a tool for everyone, not just a privilege for a few.”

Samsung Gulf Electronics’ strategic partnership brings added weight to the event’s exploration of on-device intelligence, AI-driven user experiences and performance optimization. This partnership highlights the shared vision of empowering developers to push the limits of what’s possible on smartphones and connected devices.

As AI shifts to mainstream, Samsung’s device and expertise power next-level mobile performance and on-device intelligence, aligning with Mobile Developers Week’s developer-first agenda.

The programme features three standout sessions that will put the spotlight on this momentum of growth. The first session, ‘The State of AI/ML on Android’ will deep-dive into how AI is reshaping mobile device capabilities, focusing on performance optimisation and embedded intelligence by exploring the evolving role of machine learning on mobile platforms.

The second discussion, ‘AI in Your Pocket: Implementing LiteRT in Android Apps,’ will serve as a hands-on analysis of how developers can deliver efficient, real-time AI models directly on smartphones, while the session on ‘Empowering Android Apps with Local Google Gemini’ will focus on integrating AI assistants natively into apps without relying heavily on cloud latency. The three talks together echo Samsung Gulf Electronics’ commitment to advancing mobile performance, efficiency, and intelligence for users worldwide.

Mobile Developers Week brings together a vibrant ecosystem across four stages: GovAI Summit, NextPlay Arena, droidcon Abu Dhabi, and Swift Heroes Abu Dhabi. Supporting partners include the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, alongside media partners, ADVERT ON CLICK, OMNES Media, Wajeez, ArabiaWeather, Exelx, Kharabeesh, Luciq and Media Observer. Mobile Developers Week is set to welcome 3,000 visitors and will feature interactive exhibitions, networking zones, live app launches, and startup pitches—offering unprecedented opportunities for developers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and investors to collaborate on the future of mobile innovation.