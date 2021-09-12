Mobil, Tenderd, and German Gulf to launch online platform for maintenance services

Data from the field shows close to 20 per cent of equipment breakdowns happen unexpectedly on-site, resulting in over 10 per cent increased downtime and loss of revenue.

Tenderd, a heavy equipment rental marketplace in the Mena region, have signed an agreement with German Gulf and Mobil to provide on-demand maintenance services to Tenderd’s customers.

“When we think about asset management of heavy equipment, we have to take a three pronged approach. The asset management software, the in-field service teams, and the service products. We are excited to partner with Philippe and the Mobil team to change the way assets are managed and used in the industry,'' said Arjun Mohan, chief executive officer and founder of Tenderd.

German-Gulf Enterprises is involved in providing technical solutions and services to cater to the needs of several industries, including Construction, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Ship Building, Marine Engineering and Hospitality. Their customers use service products from EMA Lubricants (EMALU), an ExxonMobil Joint Venture which was incorporated in 1984 to market internationally renowned ExxonMobil lubricants, greases and specialty products in the UAE.

With the boom in UAE's development and construction sector over the last decade, there has been a substantial increase in the renting of heavy equipment. With this increase in rentals, equipment owners find it challenging to keep track of their equipment condition and maintenance requirements once on a customer site, leading to more breakdowns.

Using its proprietary IoT technologies, Tenderd collects terabytes of data from more than 10,000 machines across the GCC, allowing for invaluable insights into machine behavior, including the relationship between breakdown events and maintenance intervals. Tenderd helps its customers avoid project delays by recommending targeted preventative maintenance based on machine-specific history.

Through Tenderd's maintenance module, reports of customer's equipment history are systematically generated and shared with German Gulf, who then works directly with the customer to create an annual preventative maintenance schedule, using Mobil products which are designed to increase equipment uptime and safeguard a longer life cycle.

Now, any heavy equipment owner or renter can register on Tenderd's Marketplace to make use of the newly launched preventative maintenance module, as well as many other industry products.

Tenderd is delighted to be collaborating with a key industry player like German Gulf, helping to build momentum around important conversations on topics like equipment life longevity, efficient utilisation and tailored tech solutions for industry-critical problems.

