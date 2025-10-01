Mitsumi and Samsung drive UAE logistics forward with Galaxy AI-powered machines

Leading technology distributor Mitsumi Distribution, in collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, hosted a pivotal industry event: “Revolutionizing Fleet Management and Warehouse Efficiency: Samsung B2B Innovations for Transport & Logistics.”

This gathering convened chief executives, operations directors, and IT leaders from the UAE’s transport and logistics sector to explore how cutting-edge mobile technology, IoT integration, and secure platforms are solving critical challenges and building smarter, more responsive supply chains.

Through live demonstrations and expert-led discussions, the event showcased how Samsung’s rugged devices, paired with its defense-grade Samsung Knox multi-layered security platform are driving tangible gains in efficiency, safety, and cost reduction.

As Samsung’s authorised B2B partner in the region, Mitsumi Distribution opened the event by highlighting its mission to bridge Samsung’s technologies within the logistics industry. “While Dubai has some very advanced logistics infrastructure in terms of its ports and free zones, many third-party logistics companies and SMEs are operating with less efficient systems which are unable to provide real-time tracking and require manel paperwork,” said Manoj Patt, Mitsumi’s Business Unit Head. “Our role is to provide localized support and solutions that empower logistics companies to modernize their operations, from the warehouse floor to the open road, turning operational challenges into competitive advantages.”

Attendees experienced firsthand how Samsung’s B2B solutions are transforming logistics operations. Live simulations demonstrated how Samsung Galaxy Tab Active rugged tablets and Galaxy XCover smartphones replace paper-based processes and single-use devices, creating a connected frontline workforce through Galaxy AI. Participants saw how Samsung Knox Manage mobile device management (MDM) loud-based command center that allows for the seamless and secure management of thousands of devices across a fleet or warehouse, pushing apps and enforcing policies remotely.

A key focus was on ROI-driven use cases, such as using telematics data from in-cab Samsung Galaxy devices to optimize routes in real-time, leading to a reduction in fleet fuel waste. Another demonstration showcased how a digital warehouse workflow with barcode scanning via Knox Capture can achieve a reduction in order fulfillment errors. These sessions translate technological potential into measurable business outcomes.

The event featured a panel discussion where logistics leaders shared candid insights on implementing technology, managing change, and aligning digital tools with business goals. An interactive “Fleet Command Center Simulation” allowed attendees to experience the power of real-time data firsthand. A networking provided a forum for peers to connect and discuss pilot programs, fostering a community of innovations aimed at advancing the UAE’s position as a global logistics hub.

Samsung Gulf Electronics and Mitsumi plan long-term partnerships with UAE logistics firms, emphasizing tailored deployments of B2B Products & services, AI-driven analytics, and ongoing technical support.