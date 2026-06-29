 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and New York University Abu Dhabi sign MoU

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as one of the key partners of the ScaleUp Hub, an integrated platform that brings together startups and key ecosystem players to access knowledge, resources, and collaboration opportunities.

ScaleUp Hub is designed to enable the co-development, localization, and scaling of advanced technologies, supporting their journey from concept through to market deployment, advancing MoIAT's broader agenda for technology development and industrial localization.

The partnership will contribute to advancing the UAE’s ‘Operation 300bn’ strategy, which targets Dh300 billion in industrial GDP contribution by 2031, and the country’s Industry 4.0 agenda.

At the centre of the collaboration is the ScaleUp Hub, which will support the translation of academic research into deployable solutions. The Hub will connect NYUAD researchers and labs with startups, industrial partners, and investors to develop technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotics, automation, and smart materials.

Hasan Jasem Nasser Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) said “Our partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi reflects a clear priority to accelerate the localisation of advanced technologies and support the growth of startups within the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. As part of this, the ScaleUp Hub brings together startups, industry, and key partners in a structured environment to co-develop, test, and scale solutions, helping move ideas from concept to commercially viable products. By strengthening this connection between research, industry, and entrepreneurship, we are creating the pathways needed to translate innovation into real industrial capability and long-term economic value.”

Fabio Piano, NYU Abu Dhabi’s Interim Vice Chancellor added: "At NYU Abu Dhabi, our research in robotics, AI, advanced materials, and applied sciences is conducted in Abu Dhabi by researchers grounded in the UAE’s industrial context and connected to NYU’s global research network. Through this collaboration, we aim to translate research into real-world industrial applications by strengthening connections among researchers, startups, and industry. The ScaleUp Hub provides a pathway for piloting, validation, and commercialization, while creating opportunities for UAE startups to scale and engage with international markets.”

Beyond the ScaleUp Hub, the collaboration will explore a broader set of initiatives to support startup creation and growth through mentorship, innovation challenges, and participation in global exchange programs, while strengthening linkages between academia, industry, and the startup ecosystem. It will also support the localisation and scaling of high-impact technologies aligned with national industrial priorities.