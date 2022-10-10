Ministry of Finance discusses means of enhancing the UAE-Seychelles strategic partnership

He believes that much of the growth in the country will come from enterprise tech companies — those providing services to businesses
Younis Haji Al Khoori, undersecretary of Ministry of Finance (MoF), recently met Naadir Hassan, Seychelles Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade; and Devika Vidot, Seychelles Minister of Investment, Entrepreneurship, and Industry; and their accompanying delegation.
The meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, sought to discuss means of enhancing the UAE-Seychelles strategic partnership in areas of common interest.
Younis Haji Al Khoori praised the strong ties between both countries, and emphasised the need to keep advancing the UAE-Seychelles relations in all areas, particularly in commercial, economic, and financial sectors.
“The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening financial and economic cooperation with all countries of the world, especially the Republic of Seychelles, to advance bilateral ties and take advantage of various promising opportunities that are of benefit to both countries,” he said.
The meeting sought to discuss the ministry’s experience in the full automation of the UAE Federal Government Budget preparation and approval and the Federal Budget Law issuing steps. It also discussed systems utilised for budgeting purposes, as well as the mechanisms in place for budget monitoring and control of spending through the Procure-to-Pay cycle.
Furthermore, the meeting showcased the latest updates of the Federal Government Digital Procurement Policy, the automation of the Federal Government financial statements, and business intelligence and dashboards used by the Ministry of Finance’s senior management to oversee budget and revenue controls.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
He believes that much of the growth in the country will come from enterprise tech companies — those providing services to businesses
Figures shared by the DAFZ in cooperation with Dubai Customs showed that the free zone’s non-oil trade exceeded Dh162 billion last year compared with Dh119 billion the year before
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by Opec+ to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy
Ishaq Dar says Pakistan will fulfil all multilateral, international and bond obligations
Leading firms e&, Dewa and Dubai Airport freezone set to unfold Metaverse strategies
Hamad Al Mansoori: We are sharing our latest strategies, plans, and initiatives for shaping a digital future with the world and the local community
The two companies will collaborate through the contribution of their native expertise to execute the multi-billion dirham venture