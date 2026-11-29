A growing wave of millionaires and billionaires relocating to the UAE is driving demand for Italian-built yachts, with Italy supplying one in every two superyachts sold in the country, according to Italian Trade Commissioner Valerio Soldani.

He said buyers include existing UAE residents as well as high-net-worth individuals arriving from around the world.

He described the trend of wealthy people moving to the Emirates as “a good market prospect” for Italy’s nautical industry.

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“Because this is Dubai, they have the opportunity to be better served, not only in pre-sales but during the purchase process and in post-sales,” he said at the Dubai International Boat Show, which ran from November 25 to 29 at Dubai Harbour.

Demand also comes from private buyers and from brands and resellers that sell yachts and “base-box” villa solutions to end customers, Soldani said.

The UAE has been the world’s top country for attracting millionaires from around the world. According to Henley & Partners, the UAE attracted 9,800 millionaires in 2025. As per the UBS Global Wealth Report, 13,000 millionaires relocated to the UAE in 2024.

Soldani said many Italian yacht owners are royals from the Gulf countries, as Italian-made vessels are valued as status symbols and for their reliability. He added that the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) also make it a hub for expanding into wider regions.

Demand for ‘floating villas’

Italy is the UAE’s second-largest supplier of yachts and boats, accounting for 19 per cent of imports between January and July 2026. In the luxury superyacht segment, its share rises to 50 per cent.

Soldani said the Gulf Cooperation Council market, led by the UAE, is expected to grow by more than 7 per cent a year, in line with forecasts from international observers.

The market is shifting towards larger vessels and innovation in power management, engines and materials, Soldani said. A growing trend is the “floating villa”, often supported by smaller “super tenders” that ferry guests to a larger yacht.

He said this favours Italian firms because of their strength in the ultra-premium, made-to-measure segment.

“You’re buying something that is yours by design,” he said, comparing it to a tailor-made suit.

Italian suppliers are also developing lighter materials.

Some companies at the show are displaying ultra-thin natural stone, from marble to travertine, that can be fitted on superyachts without adding significant weight, which Soldani called the “first enemy” in boating.

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has brought 15 companies to the National Pavilion at the show. Another seven to eight Italian firms were exhibiting on the water, taking the total to more than 20.

ITA’s plan to grow its share is twofold, Soldani said.

In the UAE, it is backing Italian firms with events, trade shows and business meetings, and helping first-time exhibitors form partnerships and joint ventures with local companies. Some are opening branches in the country.

Italy’s nautical industry supports 180,000 jobs and generates more than €8 billion in turnover, about 90 per cent of which is exported, according to Soldani.