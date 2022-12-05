Mideast airlines record 114.7% air traffic surge in October

Amid a sustained recovery in global air travel, Middle Eastern airlines saw a 114.7 per cent traffic rise in October compared to the same 2021 month, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday.

Airlines’ passenger capacity increased 55.7 per cent versus the year-ago period, and load factor climbed 21.8 percentage points to 79.5 per cent total traffic in October 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 44.6 per cent compared to October 2021 as headwinds continued to affect air cargo demand in October.

Globally, traffic is now at 74.2 per cent of October 2019 levels.

“Traditionally, by October we are into the slower autumn travel season in the Northern Hemisphere, so it is highly reassuring to see demand and forward bookings continuing to be so strong. It bodes well for the coming winter season and the ongoing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.

International traffic climbed 102.4 per cent versus October 2021. In October 2022 International RPKs reached 72.1 per cent of October 2019 levels with all markets recording strong growth, led by Asia-Pacific. Forward bookings for international travel increased to around 5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, following the re-openings announced by multiple Asian economies.

Domestic traffic for October 2022 slipped 0.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period as stringent Covid-related travel restrictions in China dampened global figures. Total October 2022 domestic traffic was at 77.9 per cent of the October 2019 level. Domestic forward bookings remain at around 70 per cent of pre-pandemic level.

Walsh said governments need to pay attention to the message that air travel is fundamental to how we live and work. “That reality should drive policies to enable aviation to operate as efficiently as possible while supporting the industry’s 2050 Net Zero emission goals with meaningful incentives to encourage the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels,” said Walsh.

In the air cargo sector, global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), fell 13.6 per cent compared to October 2021 (-13.5 per cent for international operations).

Capacity was 0.6 per cent below October 2021. This was the first year-on-year contraction since April 2022, however, month-on-month capacity increased by 2.4 per cent in preparation for the year-end peak season. International cargo capacity grew 2.4 per cent compared to October 2021.

Middle Eastern carriers experienced a 15 per cent year-on-year decrease in cargo volumes in October 2022. This was a marginal improvement to the previous month (-15.8 per cent). Stagnant cargo volumes to/from Europe impacted the region’s performance. Capacity increased 1.0 per cent compared to October 2021.

