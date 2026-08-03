Middle East Tyre, Auto & Spare Parts Expo opens in Sharjah

As Chinese automotive manufacturers and parts suppliers continue to expand their presence across the Middle East, more than 50 exhibitors from China, the UAE and Jordan have gathered in Sharjah for the Middle East Tyre, Auto & Spare Parts Expo (METAS 2026), a regional industry event focused on trade partnerships, sourcing and investment opportunities.

The fifth edition of the exhibition opened at Expo Centre Sharjah on Monday, bringing together 44 Chinese companies from eight provinces and seven international exhibitors from the UAE and Jordan for three days of business networking, investment discussions and buyer-seller meetings.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Diaby Vacaba, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to the UAE; Isaac Annanias Moyo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE; Zerihun Megersa, Consul General of Ethiopia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Mr. Xian Yi, Deputy Consul General of China in Dubai, alongside industry representatives and business leaders.

Organisers said the exhibition has attracted around 100 Chinese business delegates exploring opportunities to expand distribution networks and strengthen commercial ties across the region.

“This is more than an exhibition. It is a multi-purpose platform,” said Fa Wenyan, General Manager of Inter Commerce Expo Corp., the event organiser.

“100 Chinese business delegation from across China have travelled to Sharjah to invest, to build distribution networks, and to grow long-term business in this region. The UAE, and Sharjah in particular, remains the unshakable gateway for Chinese automotive brands to reach buyers across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia,” he said.

Exhibitors are showcasing products spanning the automotive aftermarket supply chain, including passenger and truck tyres, alloy wheels, brake systems, engine components, automotive electronics, bearings, commercial vehicle parts and complete vehicles.

The event’s organisers said METAS has evolved beyond its original focus on Chinese suppliers. Liu Ju’an, General Manager of host company Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, said the participation of companies from Jordan reflected its growing international appeal.

“METAS has grown from a China-focused platform into a truly international event,” Liu said. “Welcoming exhibitors from Jordan alongside our UAE-based partners demonstrates that Sharjah is increasingly seen not just as a gateway to regional buyers, but as a destination where the global automotive trade community comes to do business.”

A key feature of the exhibition will be the “Shandong Quality World Wide - Shandong Automotive & Auto Parts Industry Promotion and Precision Sourcing Matchmaking Conference” on August 4. The event is expected to connect 100 pre-screened international buyers with Chinese suppliers through structured one-to-one meetings.

The matchmaking conference forms part of Shandong Province’s “One Industry, One Policy” Foreign Trade Excellence Programme for the automotive and auto parts sector.

Organisers also confirmed that METAS will return to Expo Centre Sharjah in 2027 for its sixth edition. Ahead of that, a delegation of automotive business leaders from Sharjah and the UAE is scheduled to visit China’s Shandong Province in September for trade visits, factory inspections and discussions on bilateral economic cooperation.

METAS 2026 runs until August 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah’s Hall 3.