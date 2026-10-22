Middle East steel market set to reach $60b by 2031 as Dubai hosts industry leaders

Dubai will host leading steel executives next month as the Middle East cements its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets, supported by massive infrastructure spending, expanding industrial activity and increasing demand for lower-carbon steel.

According to analysis by Fastmarkets, the regional steel market is expected to grow from $44 billion in 2026 to $60 billion by 2031, driven by nearly $2 trillion worth of infrastructure and industrial projects across the Middle East. The outlook comes as steelmakers globally grapple with shifting trade patterns, carbon-related regulations and market uncertainty.

Industry leaders are set to discuss these trends at the Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) 2026 conference, which will take place in Dubai from November 16 to 18. The event will bring together senior executives from major steel producers and manufacturers, including EMSTEEL, Ezz Steel, Al Ittefaq Steel Products, Al Sharif Metals Group, UNICOIL and GravitHY.

The region’s growing significance is also reflected in production levels. Fastmarkets said GCC crude steel output reached 21.6 million tonnes in 2025, marking a 9.5 per cent increase from the previous year. Around 95 per cent of the region’s crude steel production comes from electric arc furnaces, a technology widely regarded as less carbon-intensive than traditional steelmaking methods.

“The past year has been challenging for many parts of the steel industry, making it more important than ever to focus on where real opportunities are emerging,” said Raju Daswani, chief executive of Fastmarkets. “The Middle East combines significant investment, growing demand, ambitious industrial development and a strong position in lower-carbon steelmaking.”

He added that the event would help industry participants “build relationships, identify commercial opportunities and better understand where this market is heading”.

Regional producers say the Middle East’s industrial expansion is creating long-term opportunities for the sector.

“The Middle East is moving from ambition to delivery, supported by major investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial development,” said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL. “At EMSTEEL, our focus is to support this growth with reliable, high-quality steel while accelerating the transition towards lower-carbon production.”

He said the region has “the resources, capabilities and determination to play an increasingly important role in the future of the global steel industry”.

Discussions at the Dubai event will focus on infrastructure projects, steel demand, trade flows, tariffs, carbon regulations and the supply of key raw materials, including scrap, iron ore, direct reduced iron (DRI) and hot briquetted iron (HBI).