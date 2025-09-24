Middle East rotating machinery market surges to $15 billion

The GCC rotating machinery market is projected to reach $15 billion by 2025, driven largely by the oil and gas sector, which accounts for more than 60% of regional demand. Globally, the rotating equipment market in oil and gas alone is forecasted to grow to $42.07 billion by 2027, underscoring the vital role of this sector in industrial growth.

To address issues in the industry, the Middle East Rotating Machinery Technology & Innovation Symposium (RoTIC Symposium), the region’s premier platform for rotating machinery advancements, is hosting more than 3,500+ professionals, innovators and technical experts from over 30+ countries, representing oil and gas, petrochemicals, marine, and power generation industries.

“The Middle East is not just a hub for energy; it is becoming the global nerve centre for innovation in industrial technologies,” said Samuel Benedict, Director of Aldrich International, organisers of the event. “With strong demand for rotating machinery and a growing emphasis on sustainability and efficiency, RoTIC Symposium 2025 serves as a powerful platform to connect ideas, technologies, and partnerships that will define the next era of industrial growth.”

This year’s symposium focuses on energy-efficient designs, predictive maintenance, hybrid and electric solutions, and integration with carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) systems. These innovations are helping industries advance toward Net-Zero goals while ensuring higher productivity and reliability.

The technical conference programme covers turbomachinery, pumps, compressors, and sealing technologies, with sessions on real-time condition monitoring, vibration analysis, digital twins, advanced sealing solutions, and predictive analytics. In parallel, the large-scale exhibition features cutting-edge solutions from global manufacturers, offering opportunities to explore partnerships, drive collaborations, and unlock new business potential.

With sector-specific discussions spanning oil and gas processing, renewable power, marine propulsion, and aerospace engines, RoTIC Symposium 2025 is positioned as the largest and most influential rotating machinery gathering in the Middle East. It provides an unmissable opportunity for industry leaders to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, and build strategic connections that will shape the future of industrial efficiency and sustainability.