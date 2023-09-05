Middle East Reverse Engineering & Additive Manufacturing Show 2023 to take place this month

Swiss bank expects a 4.5% expansion for the non-energy part of the economy this year
The future of additive manufacturing will be unveiled at the Middle East Reverse Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (ReAM) Show 2023, set to take place from September 25 to 27 at Festival Arena by InterContinental in Dubai.
Supported by Dubai Municipality and buildingSMART UAE, along with partners and sponsors including Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), PWF – Doose GmbH and Phrozen Tech Co. Ltd, ReAM Show will offer attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with 3D Printing experts, Industry Leaders and Innovators.
This event will bring together global industry pioneers, thought leaders and experts from across the construction, energy, healthcare, mobility, oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, exploring the latest advancements in reverse engineering and additive manufacturing (3D Printing) technologies, alongside their transformative applications across with a keen focus on this year’s theme, ‘Localizing Manufacturing Excellence.’
Attendees will have the chance to engage in a world of innovation, networking, and knowledge exchange while discovering how these cutting-edge technologies are shaping the future.
“More than a conference, this event is an opportunity to witness firsthand the next phase of industrial evolution. From the application of Additive Manufacturing in Renewable Energy Supply Chains to the creation of lighter materials, ReAM Show promises to unveil new possibilities,” said Samuel Benedict
of Aldrich Energy, organisers of the event.
The conference will feature presentations, discussions, and workshops centred around smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing technologies, with academicians and industry experts sharing their insights on current market trends and the industry’s trajectory, providing invaluable information for businesses and professionals alike.
