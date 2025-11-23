Middle East recalibrates amid global uncertainty as UAE bets big on AI and tech sovereignty

The Middle East enters 2026 navigating a complex economic and geopolitical landscape, as global trade realigns and technological disruption accelerates. According to S&P Global’s latest outlook, the region faces a dual challenge: mitigating the fallout from softer oil prices while capitalising on emerging opportunities in technology and supply chain diversification. For the United Arab Emirates, the year ahead promises to be pivotal as it doubles down on its ambition to become a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and digital infrastructure.

Regional outlook: Risks and realignments

The Middle East’s economic trajectory in 2026 is shaped by lingering volatility in global trade and elevated conflict risks that continue to disrupt logistics networks. Shipping costs remain unpredictable, particularly through critical chokepoints such as the Suez Canal, as geopolitical tensions simmer across the region. While post-conflict reconstruction in countries like Iran and Syria offers some resilience for frontier markets, oil-exporting economies are bracing for headwinds from declining crude prices — a trend that could weigh on fiscal revenues and investment plans.

Resource nationalism is expected to intensify as the U.S. and China compete for control over critical minerals, prompting resource-rich nations to tighten regulatory frameworks and demand technology transfers. For Gulf states, this dynamic presents both a challenge and an opportunity: while energy revenues may soften, their comparative advantages in capital availability and low operating costs position them to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in high-tech sectors.

UAE: A strategic pivot toward tech sovereignty

Amid these shifts, the UAE stands out for its proactive approach to digital transformation and AI governance. S&P Global notes that the Emirates is crafting a hybrid regulatory model that blends the EU’s emphasis on data protection with the U.S.’s innovation-driven flexibility. This framework aims to foster a competitive environment for AI development while safeguarding national interests — a balancing act increasingly critical as AI becomes a geopolitical fault line.

Central to the UAE’s strategy is the development of Arabic large language models (LLMs), a move designed to assert cultural and technological independence in a domain dominated by English and Mandarin. By investing in localised AI capabilities, the UAE seeks to set a template for other emerging markets pursuing similar goals. This initiative dovetails with broader efforts to position the country as a regional hub for data centers and semiconductor fabrication — industries that underpin the next wave of digital and defense technologies.

Such ambitions are not merely aspirational. The report highlights that Gulf states, including the UAE, are leveraging their fiscal strength to commit significant capital to AI infrastructure, cloud services, and advanced manufacturing. These investments are expected to deliver knock-on benefits in economic diversification, reducing reliance on hydrocarbons and enhancing resilience against commodity price swings.

Global backdrop: Trade tensions and technological disruption

The UAE’s pivot comes against a backdrop of global uncertainty. S&P Global characterises 2026 as a year of recalibration following the seismic shifts of 2025. Trade tensions remain a key downside risk, particularly as the U.S. reorients its global trade framework and deploys tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). These measures have already roiled financial markets and could trigger further disruptions in supply chains tightly integrated with U.S. demand.

At the same time, the global economy is contending with “shaky foundations.” While moderating inflation and looser fiscal policies in major economies offer some tailwinds, elevated debt burdens and the specter of renewed inflationary pressures constrain policy flexibility. Emerging markets, including those in the Middle East, face uneven growth prospects as competition for FDI intensifies and resource nationalism reshapes investment flows.

Opportunities amid uncertainty

Despite these headwinds, S&P Global underscores that change creates opportunities. For the Middle East, the regionalisation of supply chains — driven by firms seeking to mitigate tariff risks and geopolitical exposure — could bolster manufacturing and logistics sectors. The UAE, with its advanced infrastructure and strategic location, is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend, particularly as companies look to embed resilience into their operations.

Technological adoption offers another avenue for growth. Productivity gains from AI, though historically slow to materialise, have the potential to boost output across sectors. The UAE’s early investments in AI governance and infrastructure could accelerate this transition, enabling it to capture a disproportionate share of the benefits.

Financial innovation is also on the horizon. The report anticipates wider adoption of stablecoins for cross-border payments, reducing remittance costs and enhancing trade efficiency. While these developments may challenge traditional payment systems, they align with the UAE’s broader digital economy strategy, which emphasises interoperability and fintech integration.

The strategic imperative

As S&P Global concludes, agility will be the defining trait of successful economies in 2026. For the Middle East — and the UAE in particular — the ability to adapt to shifting trade realities, navigate geopolitical asymmetries, and harness technological disruption will determine competitiveness in a world where uncertainty is the only constant.

The stakes are high. With global power dynamics increasingly shaped by AI capabilities and digital infrastructure, the UAE’s bet on tech sovereignty is more than an economic diversification play — it is a strategic imperative. If executed effectively, it could cement the country’s role as a linchpin in the emerging global order, offering a blueprint for other nations seeking advantage amid uncertainty.