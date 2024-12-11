Middle East presents unique investment opportunities, experts say

The Middle East presents unique opportunities, particularly in high-growth equity sectors, infrastructure, and private credit. However, challenges persist, including navigating geopolitical risks, tight credit spreads, and regulatory complexities, investment experts say.

From a macro perspective, the key challenge may stem from oil prices. “The election of a new administration in America creates pressures on both sides – with regulation and trade escalation likely to push prices down, and geopolitical issues likely to provide inflationary pressure. If prices stay range-bound between 70-80, which is the most likely scenario, that will put pressure on some GCC budgets, which could have negative implications for sovereign bond markets. There are also new opportunities coming from ongoing economic diversification initiatives in areas such as technology, healthcare and tourism, as well as ongoing investment into green energy,” said Silva Hanell, Head of Investment Solutions, Mercer, Middle East and Andrew McDougall, Head of Multi-Assets, Mercer, United Kingdom.

The region’s energy sector is poised for growth as Opec+ relaxes production quotas, and investments in renewable energy and hydrogen projects gain traction, said Meshal AlFaras, Head of Middle East, Africa & Central Asia at Janus Henderson. “Additionally, efforts by nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to diversify their economies through technology, tourism, logistics and infrastructure initiatives will continue to be key growth drivers. We are seeing significant private wealth and investment migration into the region, as high net worth individuals move to destinations in the UAE and KSA, stimulating investment in real estate and consumer markets. These opportunities need to be balanced by an awareness of the geopolitical and economic risks, with fluctuations in oil pricing likely to continue in 2025, with potential economic impact,” he added.

As the calendar turns, AlFaras thinks investors can benefit from the combination of a broader opportunity set and careful risk taking. “Within equities, a broadening of US market performance may improve the return prospects of innovators outside of technology, and the sanguine economic environment and falling financing costs put small- and mid-cap stocks in a particularly favourable light. Outside of the US, lower premiums and upside potential warrant a second look. China’s policy support will need to continue if it is to meet the magnitude of the country’s economic challenges. This, in turn, could support select European companies that export to China. Other areas of interest include India, where reforms are helping create a high-growth backdrop, and Japan, where supportive corporate governance reforms are being enacted,” he added.

For 2025, diversification should be a priority. T”We are also encouraging clients to re-underwrite their hedge fund exposure to ensure it reflects the structural properties targeted, namely low correlation and low beta to traditional equity and fixed income investments,” Hanell and McDougall said.

From left: Meshal AlFaras, Silva Hanell and Andrew McDougall

Investors are navigating geopolitical change across regions and adjusting to interest rates that analysts believe will remain higher compared to most of the last decade. “The global economy is somewhat late in the cycle, warranting caution, yet the data continue to defy expectations, and growth is steady. At the highest level, the combination of rate cuts and other potential accommodative policy in the US and stimulus in China should lend support to the global economy. Still, it is important to apply caution when adding risk. Broadly speaking, markets have been quick to price in the cycle’s extension, leaving valuations vulnerable to downgrades if risks increase,” AlFaras said.

Tight global credit spreads emphasise the need to avoid chasing yield in fixed income, experts said. “Generally, we remain favourable on asset-based finance strategies, particularly within investment grade where spreads remain attractive but also select areas within sub-investment credit including regulatory capital relief. One area that has not seen material spread or yield compression is frontier market debt –this is a misunderstood asset class that offers strong diversification properties whilst retaining the ability to generate high single return returns and offering strong-risk adjusted properties. We also believe private credit earns a strategic allocation in many client portfolios,” Hanell and McDougall said. Portfolios should prioritise global diversification within equity, incorporating both small cap and emerging markets, since these offer more attractive valuations. “There should also be greater allocation, or in many cases, new allocations to investment-grade asset-based finance, which offer yield enhancement and improved diversification. Within private markets, it is worth prioritising co-investments and secondaries, which can offer improved commercial terms and enables investors to choose deals that align closely their investment strategy and sector focus,” Hanell and McDougall said. For equities, the market landscape is notably shifting as small- and mid-cap stocks gain momentum, challenging a 13-year streak of large-cap dominance, AlFaras said. “A more supportive economic backdrop is causing investors, particularly in the US, to begin rotating into smaller-capitalization companies and away from mega-cap technology names. Equally, many non-US markets offer compelling yield without demanding valuations,” he added. There is more than US$10 trillion sitting in money market funds globally. “The key drivers of this trend include the excess liquidity injected into the financial system in response to COVID-19 and the higher yields on offer following the rate-hiking cycle. Investors who are parked in cash may be exposing themselves to some strategic pitfalls if central banks cut rates as forecast. Given the stage of the cycle, diversification and quality should be prioritized,” AlFaras said. “For liquid assets, dynamic asset allocation and strategic tilts can help capture opportunities while managing risk. For illiquid assets, take into consideration local direct investments and the capital requirements of your liquid assets to achieve a well-diversified portfolio and continue to vintage diversify,” Hanell and McDougall said.