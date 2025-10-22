Middle East manufacturers must build teams around skills, not just roles

For decades, manufacturers in the Middle East have relied on a largely expatriate workforce to run production lines, operate equipment, and deliver output. While this model has underpinned rapid growth, it also brings inherent challenges: high turnover, fluctuating skill levels, and the constant need to onboard and train replacements.

This dynamic creates vulnerabilities. When a key worker resigns, transfers, or simply calls in sick, production can be disrupted or even grind to a halt. Often, replacements are assigned based on job title or department, with little insight into their actual proficiency with the specific skills required to keep the line running smoothly. The result? Reduced productivity, more errors, and growing frustration, both for management and employees.

In an era where manufacturers are expected to deliver faster, more cost-effectively, and with higher quality, this simply isn’t sustainable.

The missed opportunity: Skills visibility

The traditional approach to workforce planning is rooted in roles and hierarchies. Job descriptions and titles tend to dictate who does what, while spreadsheets or static HR records track formal certifications. But on the shop floor, real capability often looks very different.

Take a typical UAE-based manufacturer producing high-demand consumer goods. One of its critical production lines requires three operators, each proficient in both automated packaging and quality inspection. All three operators hold the same job title and ostensibly share the same responsibilities. Yet, one of them has years of hands-on experience with the specific machinery, is adept at troubleshooting minor faults, and can adjust settings on the fly to maintain throughput.

If that experienced operator is suddenly unavailable, the replacement is often chosen simply because they’re next in line and have the same job title, not necessarily because they have the right proficiency. Inevitably, productivity and quality suffer, and recovery takes longer than it should.

Now imagine a different approach: one where supervisors have real-time visibility of every employee’s skillset, level of proficiency, and recent training activity. In this scenario, the supervisor can quickly identify and assign the best-qualified person to step in (even if their titles and departments don’t necessarily match), maintaining output without missing a beat. In a fast-paced and competitive manufacturing environment, that capability makes a real difference.

Building resilience into the team

Globally, best practices are starting to emerge. Forward-thinking companies are moving beyond rigid job titles and focusing instead on capabilities, building more resilient, flexible teams.

Some of the most advanced manufacturers now map every worker’s skills against operational needs and proactively cross-train staff to build redundancy into the schedule. For each critical skill required on a shift, they ensure at least three team members have demonstrated proficiency. This way, when unexpected absences inevitably occur, there are already qualified people in place to step up, with no disruption to performance.

These examples of global best practice are highly relevant to the Middle East, where workforce turnover is common and skill gaps can appear suddenly. The lesson is clear: by embedding this level of preparedness into the workforce, regional manufacturers can future-proof their operations against both day-to-day and extraordinary disruption.

The benefits extend beyond operational resilience. From the workers’ perspective, being part of such an environment is empowering. They gain visibility into their own progress, see how their skills are valued and ranked, and have a clearer sense of how to advance. The more they upskill and diversify their expertise, the more indispensable they become to the business. This, in turn, improves engagement and reduces attrition.

Aligning with regional ambitions

Government strategies such as the UAE’s Operation 300bn and Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy explicitly call for a more productive, knowledge-driven manufacturing workforce. They envision factories that are smarter, more efficient, and less reliant on sheer manpower.

But digitalising processes alone isn’t enough. Technology can only deliver results if the people operating it are properly trained, properly deployed, and fully engaged. By embracing skills-based workforce planning, manufacturers in the Middle East can better align with these national goals, creating more sustainable and competitive businesses while giving employees clearer development pathways and a genuine sense of purpose.

How to start the journey

So, what does it take to move from role-based to skills-based workforce planning? First, visibility. Manufacturers need a dynamic, centralised way to map employee capabilities against operational needs, and keep that map up to date.

This means gathering and maintaining detailed records of each employee’s skills, certifications, on-the-job experience, and ongoing training progress. It’s also prudent to move away from static spreadsheets to more dynamic systems that allow real-time tracking and reporting.

Next comes the cultural shift: encouraging managers and employees alike to think beyond rigid roles and instead focus on what each individual can contribute. This also means investing in cross-training programmes so that employees are not only prepared to step into different roles when needed, but also see clear pathways to advance their careers and increase their value to the business.

Finally, managers need the tools and data to make informed, agile staffing decisions in the moment, whether to cover an absence, ramp up production, or respond to a shift in demand.

The competitive edge

Manufacturers in the Middle East are operating in a market that’s both more challenging and more promising than ever. Those that succeed will be the ones that can deliver consistently, even when disruption strikes.

Building a skills-based workforce strategy gives manufacturers a vital competitive edge. It strengthens resilience, improves engagement, and positions the business to grow alongside the region’s ambitious industrial agenda. Just as importantly, it gives workers clarity and confidence in their own careers, showing them how their skills contribute to the bigger picture and helping them take ownership of their professional development.

