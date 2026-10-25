Middle east luxury travel sees rising demand for curated experiences

The Middle East is well positioned to capitalise on changing preferences among affluent global travellers, as demand shifts towards highly personalised, experience-led luxury travel, according to Xing Zhang, founder of Connect.xcite.

Speaking ahead of a luxury travel networking event in Abu Dhabi, Zhang said wealthy travellers, particularly from China, are increasingly looking beyond traditional luxury offerings and seeking deeper connections with destinations through culture, cuisine, wellness and nature.

“These travellers are increasingly seeking highly curated journeys with a strong sense of place,” Zhang said. “They want to understand a destination through its people, culture, cuisine and experiences, alongside the quality of its accommodation.”

The trend is creating fresh opportunities for destinations across the Middle East and Africa, particularly those able to combine premium hospitality with authentic local experiences. Abu Dhabi, Zhang noted, is well placed to benefit from this demand because of its blend of culture, hospitality, nature and design.

“Abu Dhabi has a strong combination of cultural experiences, premium hospitality and natural attractions to work with,” he said. “The opportunity lies in presenting these through thoughtful itineraries, supported by knowledgeable partners and consistent service.”

Luxury travel is becoming increasingly individualised, with travellers placing greater importance on privacy, cultural discovery, gastronomy and wellness. Zhang said destinations that can seamlessly connect hotels, dining, cultural attractions and exclusive experiences into a cohesive journey stand to gain the most from the next phase of market growth.

“We are seeing global luxury travel become more personal, experiential and individual,” he said. “Travellers are placing greater emphasis on privacy, cultural discovery, wellness, nature and gastronomy, with a growing interest in journeys shaped around their own interests.”

While digital platforms and artificial intelligence are playing a growing role in travel discovery and research, Zhang believes trusted travel advisors continue to be critical for high-value trips.

“For complex, high-value journeys, however, trusted advisors remain important in interpreting preferences, coordinating details and providing reassurance,” he said.

Connect.xcite aims to help tourism stakeholders across the Middle East and Africa better understand these evolving traveller expectations by bringing together Chinese luxury travel buyers, bespoke travel designers and regional suppliers. The event combines one-to-one business meetings with destination experiences, allowing buyers to assess products and partnerships first-hand.

According to Zhang, confidence in a destination is built through personal experience and trusted relationships. Buyers who experience destinations directly are better able to recommend them to clients and develop bespoke itineraries.

Through greater collaboration between hotels, tourism operators, attractions and experience providers, Zhang believes the region can strengthen its appeal to affluent travellers and generate sustainable growth.

“The next phase of growth can be stronger when products are more relevant, service is more personalised and destination experiences give travellers compelling reasons to return,” he said.

For tourism businesses across the Middle East, the shift towards bespoke, experience-driven travel represents an opportunity to attract more high-spending visitors by offering journeys that go beyond luxury accommodation and deliver meaningful, memorable experiences.