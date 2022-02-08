Middle East leaders optimistic towards global economic growth in 2022

Business leaders are now looking beyond Covid-19 with a focus on delivering sustained outcomes

In total, 52 per cent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 7:56 PM

A majority of CEOs across the Middle East have said that they expect worldwide growth to improve this year, new research has shown.

According to the Middle East findings of the 25th edition of PwC’s global CEO survey, 82 per cent of regional business leaders expect global growth to improve in 2022 and 64 per cent are extremely or very confident about their revenue growth prospects.

A year ago, as the first Covid-19 wave subsided, Middle East CEOs felt able to look ahead with cautious confidence. Over the course of 2021, their positive short-term outlook strengthened as a result of the strong health response, commodity prices, rising consumer demand and strengthening fiscal positions.

Hani Ashkar, PwC's Middle East senior partner, said that Middle East CEOs are looking forward, not back. "CEOs who have built trust with their clients, people and wider stakeholders through the pandemic are in a very strong position. These business leaders are now looking beyond Covid-19 with a focus on delivering sustained outcomes.”

The survey also found that the top two markets for revenue growth are Egypt at 37 per cent and KSA at 27 per cent, as well as US and China outside of the region.

Like their global peers, Middle East CEOs are also focused on digitising their business operations, from supply chains to sales channels, as governments across the Middle East carry on with ambitious modernisation agendas. In total, 52 per cent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation over the next three years.

“Armed with new optimism, CEOs are fashioning a growth agenda that channels energies towards new business models, customer experiences and organisational efficiencies facilitated by the cloud and digital tools," said Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets leader. "Meanwhile, they are upskilling their workforces and developing tomorrow’s leaders."

rohma@khaleejtimes.com