Middle East healthcare shifts to resilient supply chains, early diagnosis and greener labs

Healthcare systems across the Middle East are recalibrating priorities, with resilience, sustainability and early detection emerging as defining themes in procurement and delivery models.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global medical supply chains, prompting a lasting shift in how diagnostics are sourced and managed. “In our line of work, the stakes are simply too high for supply chains to fluctuate, because a delay in a diagnostic result directly impacts a patient’s treatment timeline,” said Guido Sander, General Manager at Roche Diagnostics Middle East.

This has pushed governments and providers to treat diagnostics infrastructure as a strategic priority. “Fragmented, unreliable testing networks are a massive vulnerability,” Sander said, pointing to growing alignment with global health resolutions that frame diagnostics as part of national security and universal healthcare systems.

At the same time, sustainability is becoming central to healthcare spending decisions across the GCC. Procurement models are increasingly favouring “long-term” value, with a focus on reducing waste, energy use and overall lifecycle costs. According to Sander, “sustainability… means operating with a long-term mindset; ensuring more people can benefit from innovation today without compromising the world they will live in tomorrow.”

This shift is reinforcing demand for more efficient laboratory operations. “When you layer lower-footprint instruments with leaner chemistry and digital workflows… it translates into real, measurable value for ministries, payers, and ultimately, the patients,” he added.

Across the region, policymakers are also converging on similar long-term healthcare goals despite differing national contexts. These include “advancing early diagnosis, preventative care, and long-term sustainability,” even as countries pursue varied approaches depending on resources and system maturity.

A major component of this shift is the move towards earlier and more accessible diagnosis of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s disease, for instance, remains significantly underdiagnosed, with “an estimated 75% of people… undiagnosed” and patients facing years-long delays before confirmation.

New diagnostic approaches are aiming to close this gap by simplifying testing and expanding access. “By replacing costly PET scans or invasive procedures with a simple… blood draw, we are opening the door to diagnosis at the absolute ‘dawn’ of the disease,” Sander said.

Looking ahead, digitalisation is expected to underpin the next phase of healthcare transformation in the region. “We are moving away from the traditional, isolated laboratory and building a digital intelligence backbone,” he said, adding that AI-led systems could enable large-scale disease prevention and population health management.

However, the success of these advances will hinge on accessibility. “All this innovation only matters if it translates into equitable access,” Sander said, highlighting a broader policy challenge for regional health systems.