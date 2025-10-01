Middle East emerges as focus at Counder’s Global Leadership Summit in South Africa

As shifting geopolitical dynamics reshape global commerce and investment, Counder, the leadership network connecting decision-makers worldwide, announced that its flagship Counder Conference 2026 will spotlight the Middle East’s growing importance on the global stage. The exclusive, invite-only gathering will take place in Cape Town from January 27–29, 2026, welcoming 500 global leaders.

Under the theme “Trusted Connections in Cape Town,” the conference will bring together family office principals, institutional investors, venture capital partners, and industry pioneers from across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The focus will be on fostering trusted partnerships, co-investment opportunities, and cross-border collaboration that transcend traditional boundaries.

Spotlight on the Middle East

Counder Conference 2026 will explore the region’s transformation through curated roundtables, strategic breakouts, and expert-led discussions. Key themes include:

• The Middle East: Reimagined – From energy powerhouse to diversified global force driving innovation in technology, finance, and sustainable development.

• Egypt: Past Meets Future – Opportunities at the intersection of heritage and modern ambition in technology, renewable energy, and logistics.

• Regional Integration & Global Reach – The role of sovereign wealth, cross-border partnerships, and demographic trends shaping the region’s future.

Confirmed participants from the region include Sudeep Ramnani (885 Capital, UAE), Mato Perić (entrepreneur and investor), Sherine Kabesh (payments entrepreneur, Egypt), and Omar Khashaba (Algebra Ventures, Egypt). They will be joined by leading voices across fintech, renewable energy, media, and logistics.

A global leadership gathering

International leaders already confirmed include Anuradha Das Mathur (economist, India), Dr. Oliver Merkel (tech entrepreneur, Germany), Andrew Stewart (venture capitalist, USA), and Michael Jordaan (technology pioneer, South Africa). Events will take place at iconic Cape Town venues, including the Norval Foundation and The German Residence.

“The Middle East’s sovereign wealth and entrepreneurial energy are reshaping global investment patterns,” said Michel Weiss, CEO of Counder. “Counder provides the perfect ground for building trusted partnerships between regional and global leaders.”

Chairman Leonard Stiegeler added: “International business leaders want to understand how to engage more deeply with fast-growing regions like the Middle East. With Counder, we facilitate impactful engagements that define the next decade of global commerce.”